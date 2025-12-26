Today In Your Neighborhood: Ice Skating at The Village & Ping Pong Club in Caldwell

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
WINTER SKATE AT THE VILLAGE
- After being closed Christmas Day, Winter Skate at The Village is back with their extended hours for the holiday break.
- From now through January 11th, the rink will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and New Years Eve.
- Make sure to sign up in advance and sessions are limited to 30-minute time slots.
PING PONG CLUB
- And timed perfectly with yesterday's release of Marty Supreme, Ping Pong Club is meeting this afternoon at the Caldwell Public Library.
- The club meets on the last Friday of every month and everyone is welcome.
- Come enjoy a game of ping pong!
THE PRINCESS BRIDE
- Plus if you're looking for something to do today, Rob Reiner's classic work 'The Princess Bride' is screening at The Egyptian Theatre this afternoon.
- It's a masterfully told fairy tale about a young woman and her one true love who battles forces of evil to save her and reunite after a long separation.
- Doors open at 12:30 with the movie set to start at 1 p.m.