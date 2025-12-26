Today In Your Neighborhood: Ice Skating at The Village & Ping Pong Club in Caldwell

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: Ice Skating back at The Village, Ping Pong Club meeting at the Caldwell Public Library &amp; The Princess Bride playing at The Egyptian Theatre
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • WINTER SKATE AT THE VILLAGE

    • After being closed Christmas Day, Winter Skate at The Village is back with their extended hours for the holiday break.
    • From now through January 11th, the rink will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and New Years Eve.
    • Make sure to sign up in advance and sessions are limited to 30-minute time slots.

  • PING PONG CLUB

    • And timed perfectly with yesterday's release of Marty Supreme, Ping Pong Club is meeting this afternoon at the Caldwell Public Library.
    • The club meets on the last Friday of every month and everyone is welcome.
    • Come enjoy a game of ping pong!

  • THE PRINCESS BRIDE

    • Plus if you're looking for something to do today, Rob Reiner's classic work 'The Princess Bride' is screening at The Egyptian Theatre this afternoon.
    • It's a masterfully told fairy tale about a young woman and her one true love who battles forces of evil to save her and reunite after a long separation.
    • Doors open at 12:30 with the movie set to start at 1 p.m.
