Today In Your Neighborhood: Ice Skating at The Village & Ping Pong Club in Caldwell

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

WINTER SKATE AT THE VILLAGE After being closed Christmas Day, Winter Skate at The Village is back with their extended hours for the holiday break. From now through January 11th, the rink will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and New Years Eve. Make sure to sign up in advance and sessions are limited to 30-minute time slots.



PING PONG CLUB And timed perfectly with yesterday's release of Marty Supreme, Ping Pong Club is meeting this afternoon at the Caldwell Public Library. The club meets on the last Friday of every month and everyone is welcome. Come enjoy a game of ping pong!



THE PRINCESS BRIDE Plus if you're looking for something to do today, Rob Reiner's classic work 'The Princess Bride' is screening at The Egyptian Theatre this afternoon. It's a masterfully told fairy tale about a young woman and her one true love who battles forces of evil to save her and reunite after a long separation. Doors open at 12:30 with the movie set to start at 1 p.m.



