Today In Your Neighborhood: ICE Out Rally & Ring the Bell at the Idaho Capitol

TIYN: ICE Out Rally at the Idaho Capitol, Ada County Republicans hosting Ring the Bell also at the statehouse, and The Merq's first barn sale of the year
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on in your neighborhood:

  • ICE OUT RALLY

    • An anti-ICE rally planned for today at the Idaho Capitol.
    • Activists with the Party for Socialism and Liberation hosting the protest and pushing for participation in an economic blackout.
    • It draws inspiration from Minneapolis using the planned blackout as a tool to highlight collective influence in the economy and to draw attention to federal immigration enforcement.
    • The ICE out rally is set for 2 p.m. at the statehouse.

  • RING THE BELL!

    • Ada County Republicans also hosting an event at the capitol today.
    • The liberty bell is being shipped out for repairs and they invite the community to ring the bell and say goodbye to it in preparation for the 250th celebration in July.
    • That's from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

  • THE MERQ BARNSALE

    • And over in Star, The Merq hosting their first barn sale event of the year.
    • The big white barn will be full of vintage home goods and local artisan maker items for customers to shop from.
    • That'll be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday at their location off Hwy 16.
