Today In Your Neighborhood: ICE out of Idaho rally in Caldwell & Three Dog Night in Downtown Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
ICE OUT OF IDAHO RALLY
- An 'ICE out of Idaho' protest is planned at the Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell.
- They say that it's an open mic for community members to speak about how ICE presence in Idaho is affecting their families.
- They will provide free whistles, resources and Know Your Rights information provided in both English and Spanish.
- Caldwell Police and other public safety agencies will be present.
- The protest is set for 6:30 p.m.
BOISE OPEN CHECK PRESENTATION
- This morning, the check presentation for the Albertsons Boise Open.
- The money is going to a variety of local charities.
- This past summer, the Boise Open raised a record $3 million for charity and to date, they've raised over $42 million.
- That'll be at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Country Club.
THREE DOG NIGHT + AMBROSIA AT MORRISON CENTER
- And the legendary 70s rock band, Three Dog Night coming to downtown Boise tonight.
- Known for hits like 'Joy to the World' and 'Never Been to Spain' they're joined by special guests Ambrosia and John Ford Coley.
- Tickets are on sale now and the show's set to start at 7 p.m. at the Morrison Center.