Today In Your Neighborhood: ICE out of Idaho rally in Caldwell & Three Dog Night in Downtown Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

ICE OUT OF IDAHO RALLY An 'ICE out of Idaho' protest is planned at the Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell. They say that it's an open mic for community members to speak about how ICE presence in Idaho is affecting their families. They will provide free whistles, resources and Know Your Rights information provided in both English and Spanish. Caldwell Police and other public safety agencies will be present. The protest is set for 6:30 p.m.



BOISE OPEN CHECK PRESENTATION This morning, the check presentation for the Albertsons Boise Open. The money is going to a variety of local charities. This past summer, the Boise Open raised a record $3 million for charity and to date, they've raised over $42 million. That'll be at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Country Club.



THREE DOG NIGHT + AMBROSIA AT MORRISON CENTER And the legendary 70s rock band, Three Dog Night coming to downtown Boise tonight. Known for hits like 'Joy to the World' and 'Never Been to Spain' they're joined by special guests Ambrosia and John Ford Coley. Tickets are on sale now and the show's set to start at 7 p.m. at the Morrison Center.



