Today In Your Neighborhood: ICE out of Idaho rally in Caldwell & Three Dog Night in Downtown Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • ICE OUT OF IDAHO RALLY

    • An 'ICE out of Idaho' protest is planned at the Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell.
    • They say that it's an open mic for community members to speak about how ICE presence in Idaho is affecting their families.
    • They will provide free whistles, resources and Know Your Rights information provided in both English and Spanish.
    • Caldwell Police and other public safety agencies will be present.
    • The protest is set for 6:30 p.m.

  • BOISE OPEN CHECK PRESENTATION

    • This morning, the check presentation for the Albertsons Boise Open.
    • The money is going to a variety of local charities.
    • This past summer, the Boise Open raised a record $3 million for charity and to date, they've raised over $42 million.
    • That'll be at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Country Club.

  • THREE DOG NIGHT + AMBROSIA AT MORRISON CENTER

    • And the legendary 70s rock band, Three Dog Night coming to downtown Boise tonight.
    • Known for hits like 'Joy to the World' and 'Never Been to Spain' they're joined by special guests Ambrosia and John Ford Coley.
    • Tickets are on sale now and the show's set to start at 7 p.m. at the Morrison Center.
