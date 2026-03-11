Today In Your Neighborhood: Hwy 55 open house in Caldwell & Idaho in the Big Sky finals

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

HWY 55 OPEN HOUSE The Idaho Transportation Department asking for public feedback today on the major Highway 55 improvements project. Neighbors can drop in at Vallivue Middle School this evening anytime from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.' The project is designed to address the rapid growth with Canyon County's population up 22% in the last decade. If you can't make it in person, you can review materials and submit comment online through the 25th.



COMMUNITY FOOD DISTRIBUTION The Idaho Foodbank hosting a community food distribution today at the Ford Idaho Center. It'll run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or till food runs out and if you miss it, they have several other pantries on their website. If you'd like to volunteer, they're always welcome and needed.



IDAHO IN THE BIG SKY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FINALS And Idaho dominance in Starch Madness! Both the men's and women's teams from the University of Idaho heading to the finals today in the Big Sky Conference Tournament. The women's team takes on Montana State at 3 p.m. today. And the men's team will play Montana at 9:30 p.m. Tickets for both games are still available.



