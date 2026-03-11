Today In Your Neighborhood: Hwy 55 open house in Caldwell & Idaho in the Big Sky finals

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
HWY 55 OPEN HOUSE
- The Idaho Transportation Department asking for public feedback today on the major Highway 55 improvements project.
- Neighbors can drop in at Vallivue Middle School this evening anytime from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.'
- The project is designed to address the rapid growth with Canyon County's population up 22% in the last decade.
- If you can't make it in person, you can review materials and submit comment online through the 25th.
COMMUNITY FOOD DISTRIBUTION
- The Idaho Foodbank hosting a community food distribution today at the Ford Idaho Center.
- It'll run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or till food runs out and if you miss it, they have several other pantries on their website.
- If you'd like to volunteer, they're always welcome and needed.
IDAHO IN THE BIG SKY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FINALS
- And Idaho dominance in Starch Madness!
- Both the men's and women's teams from the University of Idaho heading to the finals today in the Big Sky Conference Tournament.
- The women's team takes on Montana State at 3 p.m. today.
- And the men's team will play Montana at 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets for both games are still available.