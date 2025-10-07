Today In Your Neighborhood: Hwy 21 closure & Leaf recycling in Nampa underway

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
HWY 21 CLOSURE
- ITD has closed a stretch of Hwy 21 north of Grandjean as of 7 a.m. this morning.
- The closure is set to last two days while crews complete emergency repairs caused by that landslide back in August.
- The roadway is scheduled to reopen by 6 p.m. tomorrow.
LEAF RECYCLING IN NAMPA
- Leaf recycling in Nampa is now underway with Nampa Parks & Rec asking citizens to donate their loose leaves to be turned into valuable mulch for the city's parks.
- Residents can drop off loose leaves at Nampa's Kohlerlawn Cemetery on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- The program runs through December 12th and starting November 8th, leaf recycling will also be accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE IN BOISE
- And if you're looking for something to do tonight, MANIA: The ABBA tribute band performing at the Egyptian Theatre.
- They advertise as the world's number one touring ABBA tribute band and have been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally since their inception in 1999.
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show set to start an hour later, and tickets are still available as of this morning.