Today In Your Neighborhood: Hwy 21 closure & Leaf recycling in Nampa underway

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

HWY 21 CLOSURE ITD has closed a stretch of Hwy 21 north of Grandjean as of 7 a.m. this morning. The closure is set to last two days while crews complete emergency repairs caused by that landslide back in August. The roadway is scheduled to reopen by 6 p.m. tomorrow.



LEAF RECYCLING IN NAMPA Leaf recycling in Nampa is now underway with Nampa Parks & Rec asking citizens to donate their loose leaves to be turned into valuable mulch for the city's parks. Residents can drop off loose leaves at Nampa's Kohlerlawn Cemetery on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The program runs through December 12th and starting November 8th, leaf recycling will also be accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE IN BOISE And if you're looking for something to do tonight, MANIA: The ABBA tribute band performing at the Egyptian Theatre. They advertise as the world's number one touring ABBA tribute band and have been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally since their inception in 1999. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show set to start an hour later, and tickets are still available as of this morning.



