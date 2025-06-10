Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Harris Ranch meeting at Boise City Hall & Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell

TIYN: Harris Ranch Community Infrastructure District No. 1 meeting at Boise City Hall, Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell, and Kid's Summer Adventures at The Village at Meridian.
Today In Your Neighborhood: Harris Ranch meeting at Boise City Hall & Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • HARRIS RANCH MEETING

    • Harris Ranch Community Infrastructure District No. 1 meeting today at Boise City Hall from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.
    • This group is a separate and distinct legal entity from the City of Boise which encourages the funding and construction of regional infrastructure.
    • That meeting is set up for both in-person and virtual attendees.

  • TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK

    • Tuesdays on the Creek is here in downtown Caldwell at Indian Creek Plaza.
    • Come enjoy music from local and touring artists and grub from one of the plaza's many eateries as the sun sets over the creek.
    • It's also held in conjunction with Farm to Fork Market so you can shop from vendors while listening to great music.
    • That's from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight and every Tuesday this summer.

  • KID'S SUMMER ADVENTURES

    • And in Meridian, the Kid's Summer Adventure Series at The Village.
    • The event series started last week and every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon through July 29, there will be summer fun for the kids.
    • From a Teddy Bear Clinic to a Wizard's Academy, each week offers activities, crafts and learning.
    • Today's theme is Hero Training Camp.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights