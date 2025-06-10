Today In Your Neighborhood: Harris Ranch meeting at Boise City Hall & Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

HARRIS RANCH MEETING Harris Ranch Community Infrastructure District No. 1 meeting today at Boise City Hall from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. this afternoon. This group is a separate and distinct legal entity from the City of Boise which encourages the funding and construction of regional infrastructure. That meeting is set up for both in-person and virtual attendees.



TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK Tuesdays on the Creek is here in downtown Caldwell at Indian Creek Plaza. Come enjoy music from local and touring artists and grub from one of the plaza's many eateries as the sun sets over the creek. It's also held in conjunction with Farm to Fork Market so you can shop from vendors while listening to great music. That's from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight and every Tuesday this summer.



KID'S SUMMER ADVENTURES And in Meridian, the Kid's Summer Adventure Series at The Village. The event series started last week and every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon through July 29, there will be summer fun for the kids. From a Teddy Bear Clinic to a Wizard's Academy, each week offers activities, crafts and learning. Today's theme is Hero Training Camp.



