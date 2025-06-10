Today In Your Neighborhood: Harris Ranch meeting at Boise City Hall & Tuesdays on the Creek in Caldwell

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
HARRIS RANCH MEETING
- Harris Ranch Community Infrastructure District No. 1 meeting today at Boise City Hall from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.
- This group is a separate and distinct legal entity from the City of Boise which encourages the funding and construction of regional infrastructure.
- That meeting is set up for both in-person and virtual attendees.
TUESDAYS ON THE CREEK
- Tuesdays on the Creek is here in downtown Caldwell at Indian Creek Plaza.
- Come enjoy music from local and touring artists and grub from one of the plaza's many eateries as the sun sets over the creek.
- It's also held in conjunction with Farm to Fork Market so you can shop from vendors while listening to great music.
- That's from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight and every Tuesday this summer.
KID'S SUMMER ADVENTURES
- And in Meridian, the Kid's Summer Adventure Series at The Village.
- The event series started last week and every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon through July 29, there will be summer fun for the kids.
- From a Teddy Bear Clinic to a Wizard's Academy, each week offers activities, crafts and learning.
- Today's theme is Hero Training Camp.