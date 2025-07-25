Today In Your Neighborhood: Hands Around the Capitol & Canyon County Fair

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: Hands Around the Capitol event, increased patrols on I-84 near Twin Falls, and the Canyon County Fair
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • HANDS AROUND THE CAPITOL

    • Later today, over 1,000 people are expected to join hands and circle the State Capitol for disability rights.
    • The event will feature multi-cultural entertainment, tech demos, and inclusive community fun.
    • That's from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Cecil D. Andrus Park across the street from the Capitol.

  • ISP INCREASING PATROLS

    • Idaho State Police announcing that they will be increasing patrols today along a 60 mile stretch of I-84.
    • That's from the I-86 split to the Utah border, troopers will be enforcing speed limits as part of a multi-state effort.
    • According to the Office of Highway Safety, 126 people have died on Idaho roads so far in 2025.

  • CANYON COUNTY FAIR

    • And the Canyon County Fair is underway in Caldwell!
    • Rides, cattle, and delicious food, that's going on through Sunday.
    • Tonight's main stage performance features Craig Morgan set to start at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

    • Tickets are on sale now.

