Today In Your Neighborhood: Hands Around the Capitol & Canyon County Fair

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
HANDS AROUND THE CAPITOL
- Later today, over 1,000 people are expected to join hands and circle the State Capitol for disability rights.
- The event will feature multi-cultural entertainment, tech demos, and inclusive community fun.
- That's from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Cecil D. Andrus Park across the street from the Capitol.
ISP INCREASING PATROLS
- Idaho State Police announcing that they will be increasing patrols today along a 60 mile stretch of I-84.
- That's from the I-86 split to the Utah border, troopers will be enforcing speed limits as part of a multi-state effort.
- According to the Office of Highway Safety, 126 people have died on Idaho roads so far in 2025.
CANYON COUNTY FAIR
- And the Canyon County Fair is underway in Caldwell!
- Rides, cattle, and delicious food, that's going on through Sunday.
- Tonight's main stage performance features Craig Morgan set to start at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.