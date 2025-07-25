Today In Your Neighborhood: Hands Around the Capitol & Canyon County Fair

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

HANDS AROUND THE CAPITOL Later today, over 1,000 people are expected to join hands and circle the State Capitol for disability rights. The event will feature multi-cultural entertainment, tech demos, and inclusive community fun. That's from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Cecil D. Andrus Park across the street from the Capitol.



ISP INCREASING PATROLS Idaho State Police announcing that they will be increasing patrols today along a 60 mile stretch of I-84. That's from the I-86 split to the Utah border, troopers will be enforcing speed limits as part of a multi-state effort. According to the Office of Highway Safety, 126 people have died on Idaho roads so far in 2025.



CANYON COUNTY FAIR And the Canyon County Fair is underway in Caldwell! Rides, cattle, and delicious food, that's going on through Sunday. Tonight's main stage performance features Craig Morgan set to start at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

