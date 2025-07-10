Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Gregory Wayne Jones in court & Caldwell's State of Our City

TIYN: Gregory Wayne Jones has a preliminary hearing this morning, the City of Caldwell's State of Our City Address, and Yoga on the Mountain at Bogus Basin
Today In Your Neighborhood: Gregory Wayne Jones in court & Caldwell's State of Our City
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • GREGORY WAYNE JONES IN COURT

    • The Mountain Home pastor charged with human sex trafficking is set to appear in court today for a preliminary hearing.
    • As we've reported, Gregory Wayne Jones was the director of operations at a daycare, preschool, and after school center in Mountain Home and was arrested back in April after several victims had come forward.
    • That hearing set for 9 a.m. this morning.

  • CALDWELL'S STATE OF OUR CITY

    • And in Caldwell, Mayor Jarom Wagoner is set to deliver the State of Our City Address with a City Department and Community Showcase beforehand.
    • There will be 14 departments and organizations participating in the showcase at 10:30 a.m. with Mayor Wagoner's address to start at noon.
    • He will share key initiatives, progress, and a vision for Caldwell's future.

  • YOGA ON THE MOUNTAIN AT BOGUS

    • And up at Bogus Basin, you can join the free Yoga on the Mountain series.
    • Bogus Basin and Yoga for Life partnering to offer free yoga classes every week.
    • Just pack a mat, water, sunscreen, and get your Zen on.
    • Thursdays are the evening series so it'll start at 6:30 tonight, but you can also join the Saturday sessions at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights