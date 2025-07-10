Today In Your Neighborhood: Gregory Wayne Jones in court & Caldwell's State of Our City

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
GREGORY WAYNE JONES IN COURT
- The Mountain Home pastor charged with human sex trafficking is set to appear in court today for a preliminary hearing.
- As we've reported, Gregory Wayne Jones was the director of operations at a daycare, preschool, and after school center in Mountain Home and was arrested back in April after several victims had come forward.
- That hearing set for 9 a.m. this morning.
CALDWELL'S STATE OF OUR CITY
- And in Caldwell, Mayor Jarom Wagoner is set to deliver the State of Our City Address with a City Department and Community Showcase beforehand.
- There will be 14 departments and organizations participating in the showcase at 10:30 a.m. with Mayor Wagoner's address to start at noon.
- He will share key initiatives, progress, and a vision for Caldwell's future.
YOGA ON THE MOUNTAIN AT BOGUS
- And up at Bogus Basin, you can join the free Yoga on the Mountain series.
- Bogus Basin and Yoga for Life partnering to offer free yoga classes every week.
- Just pack a mat, water, sunscreen, and get your Zen on.
- Thursdays are the evening series so it'll start at 6:30 tonight, but you can also join the Saturday sessions at 10 a.m.