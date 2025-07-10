Today In Your Neighborhood: Gregory Wayne Jones in court & Caldwell's State of Our City

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

GREGORY WAYNE JONES IN COURT The Mountain Home pastor charged with human sex trafficking is set to appear in court today for a preliminary hearing. As we've reported, Gregory Wayne Jones was the director of operations at a daycare, preschool, and after school center in Mountain Home and was arrested back in April after several victims had come forward. That hearing set for 9 a.m. this morning.



CALDWELL'S STATE OF OUR CITY And in Caldwell, Mayor Jarom Wagoner is set to deliver the State of Our City Address with a City Department and Community Showcase beforehand. There will be 14 departments and organizations participating in the showcase at 10:30 a.m. with Mayor Wagoner's address to start at noon. He will share key initiatives, progress, and a vision for Caldwell's future.



YOGA ON THE MOUNTAIN AT BOGUS And up at Bogus Basin, you can join the free Yoga on the Mountain series. Bogus Basin and Yoga for Life partnering to offer free yoga classes every week. Just pack a mat, water, sunscreen, and get your Zen on. Thursdays are the evening series so it'll start at 6:30 tonight, but you can also join the Saturday sessions at 10 a.m.



