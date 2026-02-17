Today In Your Neighborhood: Greenbelt closure at Barber Park & Mardi Gras Fundraiser Feast at IOA

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

GREENBELT CLOSURE AT BARBER PARK Construction is underway on the Barber Park Greenbelt Pathway Project. It involves milling and replacing 3,200 of old damaged asphalt with a wider, smoother and safer pathway with centerline striping. The project is expected to be fully completed by mid-May so watch out for closures and detours until then.



IOA MARDI GRAS FUNDRAISER FEAST Today marks the start of Mardi Gras and the Idaho Outdoor Association hosting a fundraiser feast to commemorate the day. The evening will include traditional Mardi Gras fare, delicious food, and a silent auction with fun prizes. Admission is $15 for members, $25 for non-members, and $30 if you want admission + membership. That's from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight. All proceeds help support the Idaho Outdoor Association.



FIREFIGHTER TAP TAKEOVER And another way to support a great cause tonight. Payette Brewing Company hosting the Firefighter Tap Takeover. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. local Boise firefighters are taking over the taps as they prepare for the Seattle Stair Climb, a challenge supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Those heroes will be behind the bar and all cash and digital tips go directly toward their fundraiser.

