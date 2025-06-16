Today In Your Neighborhood: Gov. Little talking water in the Magic Valley & Keith Bird Golf Tournament

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

GOV LITTLE TO TALK WATER PROJECTS Gov. Little is set to address the people of the Magic Valley today in a series of talks to highlight three water projects. We'll have more on the specifics later today, but he'll focus on the historic state investments in funding for water infrastructure.

5th ANNUAL KEITH BIRD MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT Meridian Dairy Days unofficially kicks off today with the 5th Annual Keith Bird Memorial Golf Tournament. The tournament is held for the benefit of FAA, a 4H ahead of the official start of Dairy Days on Wednesday. Check in's at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.



MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET And the Meridian Monday Night Market at Storey Park! Enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere with farm goods, handcrafted artisan wares, live entertainment and more! That's on all Monday nights from 4 to 9 p.m. through October 6.

