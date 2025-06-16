Today In Your Neighborhood: Gov. Little talking water in the Magic Valley & Keith Bird Golf Tournament

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
GOV LITTLE TO TALK WATER PROJECTS
- Gov. Little is set to address the people of the Magic Valley today in a series of talks to highlight three water projects.
- We'll have more on the specifics later today, but he'll focus on the historic state investments in funding for water infrastructure.
5th ANNUAL KEITH BIRD MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT
- Meridian Dairy Days unofficially kicks off today with the 5th Annual Keith Bird Memorial Golf Tournament.
- The tournament is held for the benefit of FAA, a 4H ahead of the official start of Dairy Days on Wednesday.
- Check in's at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET
- And the Meridian Monday Night Market at Storey Park!
- Enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere with farm goods, handcrafted artisan wares, live entertainment and more!
That's on all Monday nights from 4 to 9 p.m. through October 6.