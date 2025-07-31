Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Gov. Little grant giveaway & Day 3 of Jaialdi

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • GOV. LITTLE GRANT GIVEAWAY

    • Later today, Governor Brad Little is set to announce the winners of the Idaho Community Foundation's $200M Moment Grant Giveaway.
    • This marks a major milestone in statewide giving with the campaign marking $200 million in grants awarded to Idaho communities since 1988.
    • The governor will draw the names of four Idahoans who will then select a non-profit in their community to be awarded $5,000.

  • JAIALDI DAY 3

    • It's of course day three of Jaialdi with even more ways to celebrate Basque culture today!
    • Starting at noon, it's 'Basque-ing on the Block' where you can enjoy traditional food and drinks along with live Basque music.
    • Then at 7 p.m. it's 'Sports Night'! Watch legendary competitors test their skills in traditional farm sports.
    • And after that join in the 'Street Dance' from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. with Basque folk and rock music.

  • THURSDAY THUNDER

    • And over at the Boise Spectrum Center, it's another night of Thursday Thunder!
    • Free live music every Thursday this summer, tonight's show feature "Phil N' the Blanks" and what's promised to be a night of rockin' dance music with food and drink available for purchase.
    • That all kicks off at 6 p.m.
