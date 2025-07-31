Today In Your Neighborhood: Gov. Little grant giveaway & Day 3 of Jaialdi

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

GOV. LITTLE GRANT GIVEAWAY Later today, Governor Brad Little is set to announce the winners of the Idaho Community Foundation's $200M Moment Grant Giveaway. This marks a major milestone in statewide giving with the campaign marking $200 million in grants awarded to Idaho communities since 1988. The governor will draw the names of four Idahoans who will then select a non-profit in their community to be awarded $5,000.



JAIALDI DAY 3 It's of course day three of Jaialdi with even more ways to celebrate Basque culture today! Starting at noon, it's 'Basque-ing on the Block' where you can enjoy traditional food and drinks along with live Basque music. Then at 7 p.m. it's 'Sports Night'! Watch legendary competitors test their skills in traditional farm sports. And after that join in the 'Street Dance' from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. with Basque folk and rock music.



THURSDAY THUNDER And over at the Boise Spectrum Center, it's another night of Thursday Thunder! Free live music every Thursday this summer, tonight's show feature "Phil N' the Blanks" and what's promised to be a night of rockin' dance music with food and drink available for purchase. That all kicks off at 6 p.m.



