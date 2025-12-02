Today In Your Neighborhood: Giving Machine returns to Caldwell & MJ the Musical in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
CALDWELL GIVING MACHINE
- Light the World's Giving Machine returns to Caldwell at Indian Creek Plaza this morning.
- Local families can buy meaningful donations for things like meals, hygiene kits, and medical supplies, directly for non-profits.
- With locations across southern Idaho this season, you can find a Giving Machine near you at givingmachinesidaho.com
I-84 BRIDGE REPAIR
- ITD is expecting to complete a bridge repair on I-84 near the Gowen Rd. exit today.
- Single lane closures eastbound are still expected from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. so plan ahead if you're driving through the area.
MJ THE MUSICAL
- And Broadway in Boise presents 'MJ the Musical' this week!
- The multiple Tony Award winning musical centers around the making the 1992 Dangerous World Tour.
Tickets are on sale now and runs through December 7th at the Morrison Center.