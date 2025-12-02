Today In Your Neighborhood: Giving Machine returns to Caldwell & MJ the Musical in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

CALDWELL GIVING MACHINE Light the World's Giving Machine returns to Caldwell at Indian Creek Plaza this morning. Local families can buy meaningful donations for things like meals, hygiene kits, and medical supplies, directly for non-profits. With locations across southern Idaho this season, you can find a Giving Machine near you at givingmachinesidaho.com

I-84 BRIDGE REPAIR ITD is expecting to complete a bridge repair on I-84 near the Gowen Rd. exit today. Single lane closures eastbound are still expected from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. so plan ahead if you're driving through the area.

MJ THE MUSICAL And Broadway in Boise presents 'MJ the Musical' this week! The multiple Tony Award winning musical centers around the making the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Tickets are on sale now and runs through December 7th at the Morrison Center.

