Today In Your Neighborhood: Geothermal break on Capitol Blvd. & Quilts of Valor at Expo Idaho

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
GEOTHERMAL BREAK CLOSES CAPITOL BLVD.
- A heads up to drivers in Downtown Boise, crews are working to repair a geothermal waterpipe on Capitol Blvd. between Myrtle and Broad Streets.
- Capitol Blvd. is completely closed in that section.
- They've also closed two of the five lanes on Myrtle.
- Drivers and pedestrians will want to keep an eye out for signs and detours.
QUILTS OF VALOR AT EXPO IDAHO
- A local veterans group getting a special award today, Quilts of Valor presenting handmade quilts for six special members of the Meridian American Legion Riders.
- The riders raise money for veterans causes, and all six members will receive a custom quilt at the quilt show today at 3:30 p.m. at Expo Idaho.
- If you'd like to attend and see the quilt show, admission is $10 and doors open Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m.
BBP OPEN STREETS BOISE
- And another heads up to drivers this weekend, it's Open Streets Boise!
- Hosted by the Boise Bicycle Project, the event temporarily transforms neighborhood streets in West Boise into car-free community spaces where folks can bike, walk, and roll together.
- That's on W. Ustick Rd. between Cole Rd. and Mountain View Dr.
- Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.