Today In Your Neighborhood: Geothermal break on Capitol Blvd. & Quilts of Valor at Expo Idaho

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

GEOTHERMAL BREAK CLOSES CAPITOL BLVD. A heads up to drivers in Downtown Boise, crews are working to repair a geothermal waterpipe on Capitol Blvd. between Myrtle and Broad Streets. Capitol Blvd. is completely closed in that section. They've also closed two of the five lanes on Myrtle. Drivers and pedestrians will want to keep an eye out for signs and detours.



QUILTS OF VALOR AT EXPO IDAHO A local veterans group getting a special award today, Quilts of Valor presenting handmade quilts for six special members of the Meridian American Legion Riders. The riders raise money for veterans causes, and all six members will receive a custom quilt at the quilt show today at 3:30 p.m. at Expo Idaho. If you'd like to attend and see the quilt show, admission is $10 and doors open Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m.



BBP OPEN STREETS BOISE And another heads up to drivers this weekend, it's Open Streets Boise! Hosted by the Boise Bicycle Project, the event temporarily transforms neighborhood streets in West Boise into car-free community spaces where folks can bike, walk, and roll together. That's on W. Ustick Rd. between Cole Rd. and Mountain View Dr. Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.



