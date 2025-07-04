Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: Free Family FunFest in Nampa, 4th of July Parade in Boise, and Kuna celebrating the 4th with fireworks and food trucks.
Today In Your Neighborhood: Free Family FunFest in Nampa & 4th of July Parade in Boise
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few 4th of July events going on today in your neighborhood:

  • NAMPA FREE FAMILY FUNFEST

    • In Nampa, you can stop by the Free Family FunFest!
    • Hosted by Mountain Heights Calvary Chapel, you can find carnival games, a concert in the park, a mechanical bull, and a cornhole tournament where someone will walk away with $100 cash prize.
    • That kicks off at noon today.

  • BOISE'S ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY PARADE

    • In Boise, the annual Idaho 4th of July Parade will go from 10 to 11:30 a.m. this morning.
    • The parade starts and finishes in front of the Capitol, traveling down Jefferson St. and switching back along Bannock.
    • Judged parade entries will compete for prize money to support Idaho non-profits.

  • KUNA FIREWORKS AND FOOD TRUCKS

    • And out in Kuna, the city hosting their own 4th of July celebration at Bernie Fisher Park.
    • There will be food trucks, music, and of course fireworks.
    • That runs from 6 to 11 p.m. this evening and there's no entry fee or tickets needed.
    • Do note that 2nd St. will be closed.
