Today In Your Neighborhood: Free Family FunFest in Nampa & 4th of July Parade in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few 4th of July events going on today in your neighborhood:
NAMPA FREE FAMILY FUNFEST
- In Nampa, you can stop by the Free Family FunFest!
- Hosted by Mountain Heights Calvary Chapel, you can find carnival games, a concert in the park, a mechanical bull, and a cornhole tournament where someone will walk away with $100 cash prize.
- That kicks off at noon today.
BOISE'S ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY PARADE
- In Boise, the annual Idaho 4th of July Parade will go from 10 to 11:30 a.m. this morning.
- The parade starts and finishes in front of the Capitol, traveling down Jefferson St. and switching back along Bannock.
- Judged parade entries will compete for prize money to support Idaho non-profits.
KUNA FIREWORKS AND FOOD TRUCKS
- And out in Kuna, the city hosting their own 4th of July celebration at Bernie Fisher Park.
- There will be food trucks, music, and of course fireworks.
- That runs from 6 to 11 p.m. this evening and there's no entry fee or tickets needed.
- Do note that 2nd St. will be closed.