Today In Your Neighborhood: Free Family FunFest in Nampa & 4th of July Parade in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few 4th of July events going on today in your neighborhood:

NAMPA FREE FAMILY FUNFEST In Nampa, you can stop by the Free Family FunFest! Hosted by Mountain Heights Calvary Chapel, you can find carnival games, a concert in the park, a mechanical bull, and a cornhole tournament where someone will walk away with $100 cash prize. That kicks off at noon today.



BOISE'S ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY PARADE In Boise, the annual Idaho 4th of July Parade will go from 10 to 11:30 a.m. this morning. The parade starts and finishes in front of the Capitol, traveling down Jefferson St. and switching back along Bannock. Judged parade entries will compete for prize money to support Idaho non-profits.



KUNA FIREWORKS AND FOOD TRUCKS And out in Kuna, the city hosting their own 4th of July celebration at Bernie Fisher Park. There will be food trucks, music, and of course fireworks. That runs from 6 to 11 p.m. this evening and there's no entry fee or tickets needed. Do note that 2nd St. will be closed.



