Today In Your Neighborhood: First Thursday DT Boise & Live music at The Boardwalk Plaza

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

FIRST THURSDAY It's the First Thursday of the month and Downtown Boise keeping in line with tradition will have a bunch of special events going on. In-store events, food and beverage tastings, and local art and performances, there's something for everyone. Events typically last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. but you can find more specifics at Downtown Boise's website.



LIVE MUSIC AT THE BOARDWALK PLAZA At The Boardwalk Plaza in Garden City, you can enjoy live music on The Greenbelt today! All summer long there are live performances from 5 to 7 p.m. every Saturday, and on the first Thursday of each month as well! That's 4 to 6 p.m. this evening you can grab a bite, have a glass, and soak in the summer vibes.



WHAM! BAM! THANK YOU GLAM! EARLY BIRD DANCE PARTY And an event this evening for early risers! It's the Wham! Bam! Thank You Glam! Early Bird Dance Party at Humpin' Hannah's! The theme is 80s night and the event goes from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight with a costume contest for prizes, deals on drinks, and more. Have yourself a night and be tucked in before 9 p.m.



