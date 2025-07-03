Today In Your Neighborhood: First Thursday DT Boise & Live music at The Boardwalk Plaza

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
FIRST THURSDAY
- It's the First Thursday of the month and Downtown Boise keeping in line with tradition will have a bunch of special events going on.
- In-store events, food and beverage tastings, and local art and performances, there's something for everyone.
- Events typically last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. but you can find more specifics at Downtown Boise's website.
LIVE MUSIC AT THE BOARDWALK PLAZA
- At The Boardwalk Plaza in Garden City, you can enjoy live music on The Greenbelt today!
- All summer long there are live performances from 5 to 7 p.m. every Saturday, and on the first Thursday of each month as well!
- That's 4 to 6 p.m. this evening you can grab a bite, have a glass, and soak in the summer vibes.
WHAM! BAM! THANK YOU GLAM! EARLY BIRD DANCE PARTY
- And an event this evening for early risers!
- It's the Wham! Bam! Thank You Glam! Early Bird Dance Party at Humpin' Hannah's!
- The theme is 80s night and the event goes from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight with a costume contest for prizes, deals on drinks, and more.
- Have yourself a night and be tucked in before 9 p.m.