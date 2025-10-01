Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Fire trainings at BOI & American Revolution Trivia Night

TIYN: BOI hosting a series of smoke and fire trainings, the last night of overnight ramp closures on the 10th Ave. eastbound on-ramp, and American Revolution Trivia Night at Boise Brewing Company
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • SMOKE AND FIRE TRAINING AT BOI

    • A heads up to drivers passing by Boise Airport, if you see smoke, no worries!
    • The Boise Fire Dept. is conducting a routine series of training exercises to give hands-on experience in the case of an airport emergency response.
    • The trainings will continue through this Saturday, Oct. 4.

  • 10TH AVE. ON-RAMP CLOSURE

    • Tonight is the last night of overnight ramp closures on the 10th Ave. eastbound on-ramp.
    • ITD working to paint the pedestrian bridge over I-84 and drivers will have to detour to the Franklin Rd. on-ramp.
    • A heads up too, northbound Centennial Way will have lane restrictions over the railroad during the day tomorrow.

  • AMERICAN REVOLUTION TRIVIA NIGHT

    • And tonight, test your knowledge of the American Revolution with Idaho Public Television.
    • Tonight at Boise Brewing Company, it's a special trivia night celebrating the new Ken Burns documentary, The American Revolution.
    • That's from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
