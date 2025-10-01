Today In Your Neighborhood: Fire trainings at BOI & American Revolution Trivia Night

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

SMOKE AND FIRE TRAINING AT BOI A heads up to drivers passing by Boise Airport, if you see smoke, no worries! The Boise Fire Dept. is conducting a routine series of training exercises to give hands-on experience in the case of an airport emergency response. The trainings will continue through this Saturday, Oct. 4.



10TH AVE. ON-RAMP CLOSURE Tonight is the last night of overnight ramp closures on the 10th Ave. eastbound on-ramp. ITD working to paint the pedestrian bridge over I-84 and drivers will have to detour to the Franklin Rd. on-ramp. A heads up too, northbound Centennial Way will have lane restrictions over the railroad during the day tomorrow.



AMERICAN REVOLUTION TRIVIA NIGHT And tonight, test your knowledge of the American Revolution with Idaho Public Television. Tonight at Boise Brewing Company, it's a special trivia night celebrating the new Ken Burns documentary, The American Revolution. That's from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.



