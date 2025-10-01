Today In Your Neighborhood: Fire trainings at BOI & American Revolution Trivia Night

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
SMOKE AND FIRE TRAINING AT BOI
- A heads up to drivers passing by Boise Airport, if you see smoke, no worries!
- The Boise Fire Dept. is conducting a routine series of training exercises to give hands-on experience in the case of an airport emergency response.
- The trainings will continue through this Saturday, Oct. 4.
10TH AVE. ON-RAMP CLOSURE
- Tonight is the last night of overnight ramp closures on the 10th Ave. eastbound on-ramp.
- ITD working to paint the pedestrian bridge over I-84 and drivers will have to detour to the Franklin Rd. on-ramp.
- A heads up too, northbound Centennial Way will have lane restrictions over the railroad during the day tomorrow.
AMERICAN REVOLUTION TRIVIA NIGHT
- And tonight, test your knowledge of the American Revolution with Idaho Public Television.
- Tonight at Boise Brewing Company, it's a special trivia night celebrating the new Ken Burns documentary, The American Revolution.
- That's from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.