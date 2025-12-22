Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl & Tubing Hill opens at Bogus Basin

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL

    • The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is today!
    • The Washington State Cougars taking on the Utah State Aggies on The Blue.
    • The Cougs playing without their head coach and will look to contain Utah State's dual-threat quarterback Bryson Barnes who leads the team in both rushing and passing, but the Aggies defense is vulnerable allowing over 28 points a contest.
    • Tickets are on sale now and kickoff is set for noon at Albertsons Stadium.

  • BOGUS BASIN TUBING HILL OPENS

    • Starting today, Bogus Basin will open their tubing hill for the holiday season.
    • Consistent snow-making efforts have provided sufficient coverage for safe tubing.
    • The hill will be operating daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the holidays.
    • After that, it will be open weekends and holidays for the rest of the regular season.
    • You can reserve your tubing times on the Bogus Basin website.

  • MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET: HOLIDAY EDITION

    • And the Meridian Monday Night Market back for a special 'Holiday Edition'.
    • Along with live music and local artisans, there will be raffles and plenty of fun family activities available with face painting, a horse drawn carriage, and arcade style basketball among others.
    • It's free to enter and $5 for an activity pass or $20 per family.
    • That's from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School.
