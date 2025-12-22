Today In Your Neighborhood: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl & Tubing Hill opens at Bogus Basin

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is today! The Washington State Cougars taking on the Utah State Aggies on The Blue. The Cougs playing without their head coach and will look to contain Utah State's dual-threat quarterback Bryson Barnes who leads the team in both rushing and passing, but the Aggies defense is vulnerable allowing over 28 points a contest. Tickets are on sale now and kickoff is set for noon at Albertsons Stadium.



BOGUS BASIN TUBING HILL OPENS Starting today, Bogus Basin will open their tubing hill for the holiday season. Consistent snow-making efforts have provided sufficient coverage for safe tubing. The hill will be operating daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the holidays. After that, it will be open weekends and holidays for the rest of the regular season. You can reserve your tubing times on the Bogus Basin website.



MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET: HOLIDAY EDITION And the Meridian Monday Night Market back for a special 'Holiday Edition'. Along with live music and local artisans, there will be raffles and plenty of fun family activities available with face painting, a horse drawn carriage, and arcade style basketball among others. It's free to enter and $5 for an activity pass or $20 per family. That's from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School.



