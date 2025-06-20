Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodToday In Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Fallen Soldier Cart at BOI & YMCA Free Family Fun Nights

TIYN: Boise Airport getting the 17th Fallen Soldier Cart created by Alaska Airlines employees, TVF YMCA's offering free family fun nights, and Meridian Dairy Days is well underway with another jam-packed day of activities.
Today In Your Neighborhood: Fallen Soldier Cart at BOI & YMCA Free Family Fun Nights
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • FALLEN SOLDIER CART

    • A new way to honor those who have served and fallen in combat.
    • Built by Alaska Airlines employees, the custom designed Fallen Soldier Cart ensures fallen service members are transported with dignity and respect.
    • Now, a partnership with Boise Airport has places the 17th one of those carts right here in the City of Trees.
    • The handoff ceremony set for noon today.

  • FREE YMCA FAMILY NIGHTS

    • The Treasure Valley Family YMCA now offering free family fun nights for members at all four Treasure Valley locations.
    • These monthly events are a chance for Y members to meet other families, share fun and enjoy a night out at no extra cost.
    • Tonight's is Family Swim Night at the Downtown Boise YMCA.

  • DAIRY DAYS

    • And Dairy Days is well underway, with of course, the 4H Pancake Breakfast kicking off festivities today at 7 a.m.
    • At 9 a.m. it's the Dairy Cattle and Goat Show at the Speedway Infield.
    • Then carnival and music fun at Storey Park from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

    • And the Dairy Days Demo Derby from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights