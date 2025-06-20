Today In Your Neighborhood: Fallen Soldier Cart at BOI & YMCA Free Family Fun Nights

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

FALLEN SOLDIER CART A new way to honor those who have served and fallen in combat. Built by Alaska Airlines employees, the custom designed Fallen Soldier Cart ensures fallen service members are transported with dignity and respect. Now, a partnership with Boise Airport has places the 17th one of those carts right here in the City of Trees. The handoff ceremony set for noon today.



FREE YMCA FAMILY NIGHTS The Treasure Valley Family YMCA now offering free family fun nights for members at all four Treasure Valley locations. These monthly events are a chance for Y members to meet other families, share fun and enjoy a night out at no extra cost. Tonight's is Family Swim Night at the Downtown Boise YMCA.



DAIRY DAYS And Dairy Days is well underway, with of course, the 4H Pancake Breakfast kicking off festivities today at 7 a.m. At 9 a.m. it's the Dairy Cattle and Goat Show at the Speedway Infield. Then carnival and music fun at Storey Park from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. And the Dairy Days Demo Derby from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

