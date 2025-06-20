Today In Your Neighborhood: Fallen Soldier Cart at BOI & YMCA Free Family Fun Nights

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
FALLEN SOLDIER CART
- A new way to honor those who have served and fallen in combat.
- Built by Alaska Airlines employees, the custom designed Fallen Soldier Cart ensures fallen service members are transported with dignity and respect.
- Now, a partnership with Boise Airport has places the 17th one of those carts right here in the City of Trees.
- The handoff ceremony set for noon today.
FREE YMCA FAMILY NIGHTS
- The Treasure Valley Family YMCA now offering free family fun nights for members at all four Treasure Valley locations.
- These monthly events are a chance for Y members to meet other families, share fun and enjoy a night out at no extra cost.
- Tonight's is Family Swim Night at the Downtown Boise YMCA.
DAIRY DAYS
- And Dairy Days is well underway, with of course, the 4H Pancake Breakfast kicking off festivities today at 7 a.m.
- At 9 a.m. it's the Dairy Cattle and Goat Show at the Speedway Infield.
- Then carnival and music fun at Storey Park from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
And the Dairy Days Demo Derby from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.