Today In Your Neighborhood: Early Learning Day at the Idaho Capitol & Hubbard Rd. closure in Kuna
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • EARLY LEARNING DAY

    • It's Early Learning Day at the Idaho Capitol today.
    • Leaders, programs and advocates will gather at the statehouse to highlight the critical role of high quality early learning opportunities in Idaho.
    • That's from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and they're serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

  • HUBBARD RD. CLOSURE

    • Starting today in Kuna, Hubbard Rd. will close just east of Linder Rd. for underground utility installation.
    • It'll be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. while Linder will remain open with flagging throughout the duration of this work.
    • Commuters should use Columbia or Deer Flat Roads as a detour and the daytime closure of Hubbard will be in place through Friday.

  • BSU MEN'S BASKETBALL VS NEVADA

    • And after two consecutive road games, Boise State returns home tonight to face Nevada at ExtraMile Arena.
    • The Broncos have won 7 of their last 10 head-to-head matchups against the Wolfpack, though the Broncos are coming off a tough loss to Grand Canyon this past Friday.
    • The Wolfpack have been solid this year with a 16-6 record coming into tonight and consecutive wins against Grand Canyon and UNLV.
    • Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. tonight.
