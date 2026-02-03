Today In Your Neighborhood: Early Learning Day at the Idaho Capitol & Hubbard Rd. closure in Kuna

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

EARLY LEARNING DAY It's Early Learning Day at the Idaho Capitol today. Leaders, programs and advocates will gather at the statehouse to highlight the critical role of high quality early learning opportunities in Idaho. That's from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and they're serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.



HUBBARD RD. CLOSURE Starting today in Kuna, Hubbard Rd. will close just east of Linder Rd. for underground utility installation. It'll be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. while Linder will remain open with flagging throughout the duration of this work. Commuters should use Columbia or Deer Flat Roads as a detour and the daytime closure of Hubbard will be in place through Friday.



BSU MEN'S BASKETBALL VS NEVADA And after two consecutive road games, Boise State returns home tonight to face Nevada at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos have won 7 of their last 10 head-to-head matchups against the Wolfpack, though the Broncos are coming off a tough loss to Grand Canyon this past Friday. The Wolfpack have been solid this year with a 16-6 record coming into tonight and consecutive wins against Grand Canyon and UNLV. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. tonight.

