Today In Your Neighborhood: Eagle State of the City & City Council Candidates Q&A in Caldwell

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

EAGLE STATE OF THE CITY The City of Eagle holdings its annual State of the City meeting today where local leaders will outline key updates, future plans, and community priorities for the year ahead. Top of the list is growth in the city and how to best manage it. That's at 5 p.m. at Eagle Nazarene Church.



CALDWELL CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES Q&A In Caldwell, the community gets a chance to hear from the candidates running for city council this evening. Attendees can meet the candidates, hear their platforms, and ask direct questions ahead of the election. That's at Caldwell City Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



ZOO BOISE TRIVIA NIGHT Zoo Boise holding a special 21+ trivia night after hours this evening. It costs $20 to get in and registration is required. You can arrive at 6 p.m. for sips, snacks, and zoo exploration time with trivia kicking off at 6:45 p.m.



