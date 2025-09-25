Today In Your Neighborhood: Eagle State of the City & City Council Candidates Q&A in Caldwell

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
EAGLE STATE OF THE CITY
- The City of Eagle holdings its annual State of the City meeting today where local leaders will outline key updates, future plans, and community priorities for the year ahead.
- Top of the list is growth in the city and how to best manage it.
- That's at 5 p.m. at Eagle Nazarene Church.
CALDWELL CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES Q&A
- In Caldwell, the community gets a chance to hear from the candidates running for city council this evening.
- Attendees can meet the candidates, hear their platforms, and ask direct questions ahead of the election.
- That's at Caldwell City Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
ZOO BOISE TRIVIA NIGHT
- Zoo Boise holding a special 21+ trivia night after hours this evening.
- It costs $20 to get in and registration is required.
- You can arrive at 6 p.m. for sips, snacks, and zoo exploration time with trivia kicking off at 6:45 p.m.