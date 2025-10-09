Today In Your Neighborhood: Dorado Station groundbreaking & Overnight closure on I-84

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
GROUNDBREAKING FOR DORADO STATION APARTMENTS
- The City of Boise celebrating today the groundbreaking of Dorado Station apartments, the latest affordable housing development from the city.
- The project will add 212 new affordable homes to Boise serving residents earning well below the area median income.
- Several city leaders will be there to mark the occasion of Dorado Station apartments including Mayor McLean and that's from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
OVERNIGHT I-84 CLOSURE UNDER KARCHER INTERCHANGE
- An overnight closure to be aware of on I-84 in Nampa.
- Tonight, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., all westbound lanes will close under the Karcher Interchange.
- Drivers will need to exit at the northside interchange to detour, just look for the signs.
- Crews will use the time to stripe the lanes on the interstate, as part of the larger Karcher Interchange Project.
ROARING SPRINGS SPOOKY LIGHT SHOW
- The brand-new Spooky Light Show will light up the Roaring Springs parking lot from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. starting tonight.
- Each night, through the 31st the lot will glow with pumpkins, skeletons, ghosts and more that all move in-sync to your favorite Halloween hits.
- The drive-through experience lets you stay in the car, tune into a particular radio station and ride along as the illuminated displays sing and dance to the tunes.
- Tickets are available here.