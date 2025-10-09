Today In Your Neighborhood: Dorado Station groundbreaking & Overnight closure on I-84

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

GROUNDBREAKING FOR DORADO STATION APARTMENTS The City of Boise celebrating today the groundbreaking of Dorado Station apartments, the latest affordable housing development from the city. The project will add 212 new affordable homes to Boise serving residents earning well below the area median income. Several city leaders will be there to mark the occasion of Dorado Station apartments including Mayor McLean and that's from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.



OVERNIGHT I-84 CLOSURE UNDER KARCHER INTERCHANGE An overnight closure to be aware of on I-84 in Nampa. Tonight, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., all westbound lanes will close under the Karcher Interchange. Drivers will need to exit at the northside interchange to detour, just look for the signs. Crews will use the time to stripe the lanes on the interstate, as part of the larger Karcher Interchange Project.



ROARING SPRINGS SPOOKY LIGHT SHOW The brand-new Spooky Light Show will light up the Roaring Springs parking lot from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. starting tonight. Each night, through the 31st the lot will glow with pumpkins, skeletons, ghosts and more that all move in-sync to your favorite Halloween hits. The drive-through experience lets you stay in the car, tune into a particular radio station and ride along as the illuminated displays sing and dance to the tunes. Tickets are available here.



