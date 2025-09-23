Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Dist. 3/5 Town Hall & Welcome Home for Alyssa Mendoza

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • BOISE DISTRICTS 3 & 5 TOWN HALL

    • Boise residents in Districts 3 & 5 are invited to join a town hall meeting this evening with Boise City Council President Pro-Tem Meredith Stead and Council Member Kathy Corless.
    • The open community meeting serves as a chance for city council to directly engage with the people they serve to hear about the issues that most matter to them.
    • That's at 6 p.m. tonight at the Library! At Hillcrest on Overland

  • CALDWELL MAYORAL FORUM

    • Caldwell voters will have a chance to hear from the candidates running for mayor at a public Q&A forum this evening at city hall.
    • Attendees will get to ask questions and gain insights into each candidates' vision for Caldwell's future.
    • That's tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • WELCOME HOME ALYSSA MENDOZA

    • And local Olympic boxer Alyssa Mendoza returning home to Caldwell and will be welcomed by a special event at Indian Creek Steakhouse this evening.
    • Mendoza, a Caldwell native, represented Team USA most recently at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.
    • That event tonight from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
