Today In Your Neighborhood: Denton Apartments grand opening & Elf screening with Faizon Love

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

DENTON APARTMENTS GRAND OPENING More affordable housing being opened in the City of Boise. A grand opening for the Denton Apartments at 11 a.m. That will add 191 new affordable homes to the City of Trees earning 80% or below the area median income. Since 2020, Boise has opened nearly 600 affordable new homes with another 300 under construction.



ELF SCREENING AT THE EGYPTIAN WITH FAIZON LOVE A special screening of the holiday classic "Elf" tonight at The Egyptian Theatre with a star guest. Actor Faizon Love from the movie will be there and participating in a Q&A after it's over. That's at 6:30 tonight and proceeds help benefit Interfaith Sanctuary to support homeless families in need this holiday season.



FREE PIC WITH SANTA And something for the kids, come meet Santa and get a picture for free at the Garden City Public Library! That's from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and you'll get your free digital picture by the 12th. Notably, no walk-ins after 5:45.



