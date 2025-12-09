Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: Denton Apartments grand opening in Boise, a screening of Elf with special guest Faizon Love at The Egyptian Theatre, and free Santa pictures at Garden City Public Library
Today In Your Neighborhood: Denton Apartments grand opening & Elf screening with Faizon Love
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • DENTON APARTMENTS GRAND OPENING

    • More affordable housing being opened in the City of Boise.
    • A grand opening for the Denton Apartments at 11 a.m.
    • That will add 191 new affordable homes to the City of Trees earning 80% or below the area median income.
    • Since 2020, Boise has opened nearly 600 affordable new homes with another 300 under construction.

  • ELF SCREENING AT THE EGYPTIAN WITH FAIZON LOVE

    • A special screening of the holiday classic "Elf" tonight at The Egyptian Theatre with a star guest.
    • Actor Faizon Love from the movie will be there and participating in a Q&A after it's over.
    • That's at 6:30 tonight and proceeds help benefit Interfaith Sanctuary to support homeless families in need this holiday season.

  • FREE PIC WITH SANTA

    • And something for the kids, come meet Santa and get a picture for free at the Garden City Public Library!
    • That's from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and you'll get your free digital picture by the 12th.
    • Notably, no walk-ins after 5:45.
