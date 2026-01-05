Today In Your Neighborhood: Closure at Linden St. and Ward Rd. & Winter Reading Kickoff Party

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
CLOSURE AT INTERSECTION OF LINDEN ST. & WARD RD.
- In Caldwell, drivers will want to know about a road closure starting today.
- The intersection of Linden St. and Ward Rd. is set to close today while construction begins on a new roundabout.
- Work is expected to last through this spring and drivers in the meantime will need to detour to Smeed Parkway.
WINTER READING KICKOFF PARTY
- The Meridian Library District is hosting their 4th Annual Winter Reading Kickoff Party.
- Kids can sign up for the Winter Reading Program as well as meet some of the Idaho Steelhead players.
- Games, snacks, and more that's at Orchard Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH FOOD PANTRY
- And as always for families looking for free food assistance, you can head on over to the First Presbyterian Church.
- FPC's Public Food Pantry runs every Monday evening from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Just head to their location on State St. in downtown Boise.