Today In Your Neighborhood: Closure at Linden St. and Ward Rd. & Winter Reading Kickoff Party

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

CLOSURE AT INTERSECTION OF LINDEN ST. & WARD RD. In Caldwell, drivers will want to know about a road closure starting today. The intersection of Linden St. and Ward Rd. is set to close today while construction begins on a new roundabout. Work is expected to last through this spring and drivers in the meantime will need to detour to Smeed Parkway.



WINTER READING KICKOFF PARTY The Meridian Library District is hosting their 4th Annual Winter Reading Kickoff Party. Kids can sign up for the Winter Reading Program as well as meet some of the Idaho Steelhead players. Games, snacks, and more that's at Orchard Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH FOOD PANTRY And as always for families looking for free food assistance, you can head on over to the First Presbyterian Church. FPC's Public Food Pantry runs every Monday evening from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Just head to their location on State St. in downtown Boise.



