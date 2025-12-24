Today In Your Neighborhood: Christmas Eve Dinner in Caldwell & Stress Relief for Veterans in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a couple of things going on today in your neighborhood:

FREE CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER A Christmas Eve dinner today at the Caldwell Veterans' Memorial Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend to have a delicious meal and support veterans, homeless, and those in-need. It's free of charge going on from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



FREE STRESS RELIEF FOR VETERANS US Veterans are invited to enjoy two free hours in Infinity Wave's Energy Enhancement System. The powerful wellness tech helps support the body, mind and spirit. Just kick back in the recliner and allow your body to do the rest. That's offered every Wednesday, just call or message ahead and bring proof of veteran status.



