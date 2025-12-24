Today In Your Neighborhood: Christmas Eve Dinner in Caldwell & Stress Relief for Veterans in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a couple of things going on today in your neighborhood:
FREE CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
- A Christmas Eve dinner today at the Caldwell Veterans' Memorial Hall.
- Everyone is welcome to attend to have a delicious meal and support veterans, homeless, and those in-need.
- It's free of charge going on from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FREE STRESS RELIEF FOR VETERANS
- US Veterans are invited to enjoy two free hours in Infinity Wave's Energy Enhancement System.
- The powerful wellness tech helps support the body, mind and spirit.
- Just kick back in the recliner and allow your body to do the rest.
- That's offered every Wednesday, just call or message ahead and bring proof of veteran status.