Today In Your Neighborhood: Canyon County bridge repairs & Kegs 4 Kause at Payette Brewing

TIYN: Two bridges in Canyon County will be under repair for the next week, Meridian Monday Night Market at Storey Park, and Kegs 4 Kause at Payette Brewing with half of draft beer sales going to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • CANYON COUNTY BRIDGE WORK

    • Overnight, ITD began maintenance work on two bridges in Canyon County.
    • In Nampa, the bridge on the eastbound on-ramp that crosses Indian Creek at the Karcher Interchange.
    • And in Caldwell, the Centennial Way Railroad Bridge.
    • Work will be done overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is expected to last a week.

  • MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET

    • From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. it's the Meridian Monday Night Market!
    • Local vendors, food trucks, and live music and entertainment all available to the public, along with face painting and free balloon animals for the kids.
    • You can find free parking at both Storey Park and the Meridian Speedway.

  • KEGS 4 KAUSE AT PAYETTE BREWING

    • And at Payette Brewing in Boise, it's Kegs 4 Kause!
    • The taproom highlighting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho tonight with half of all proceeds from draft beer sales going directly to them.
    • The Ronald McDonald House helps support families of ill or injured children by keeping them together in times of medical need.
    • Raise a glass for awareness from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight!
