Today In Your Neighborhood: Canyon County bridge repairs & Kegs 4 Kause at Payette Brewing

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
CANYON COUNTY BRIDGE WORK
- Overnight, ITD began maintenance work on two bridges in Canyon County.
- In Nampa, the bridge on the eastbound on-ramp that crosses Indian Creek at the Karcher Interchange.
- And in Caldwell, the Centennial Way Railroad Bridge.
- Work will be done overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is expected to last a week.
MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET
- From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. it's the Meridian Monday Night Market!
- Local vendors, food trucks, and live music and entertainment all available to the public, along with face painting and free balloon animals for the kids.
- You can find free parking at both Storey Park and the Meridian Speedway.
KEGS 4 KAUSE AT PAYETTE BREWING
- And at Payette Brewing in Boise, it's Kegs 4 Kause!
- The taproom highlighting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho tonight with half of all proceeds from draft beer sales going directly to them.
- The Ronald McDonald House helps support families of ill or injured children by keeping them together in times of medical need.
- Raise a glass for awareness from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight!