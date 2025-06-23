Today In Your Neighborhood: Canyon County bridge repairs & Kegs 4 Kause at Payette Brewing

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

CANYON COUNTY BRIDGE WORK Overnight, ITD began maintenance work on two bridges in Canyon County. In Nampa, the bridge on the eastbound on-ramp that crosses Indian Creek at the Karcher Interchange. And in Caldwell, the Centennial Way Railroad Bridge. Work will be done overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is expected to last a week.



MERIDIAN MONDAY NIGHT MARKET From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. it's the Meridian Monday Night Market! Local vendors, food trucks, and live music and entertainment all available to the public, along with face painting and free balloon animals for the kids. You can find free parking at both Storey Park and the Meridian Speedway.



KEGS 4 KAUSE AT PAYETTE BREWING And at Payette Brewing in Boise, it's Kegs 4 Kause! The taproom highlighting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho tonight with half of all proceeds from draft beer sales going directly to them. The Ronald McDonald House helps support families of ill or injured children by keeping them together in times of medical need. Raise a glass for awareness from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight!



