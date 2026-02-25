Today In Your Neighborhood: Buy Idaho Capitol Show & BSU women's basketball at ExtraMile

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
BUY IDAHO CAPITOL SHOW
- The 32nd annual Buy Idaho Capitol Show is today at the Statehouse.
- The one-day marketing showcase will feature locally owned businesses and partners from across the state.
- It's free and open to the public.
- Going on from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all floors of the rotunda.
IDAHO STEELHEADS VS WICHITA THUNDER
- The Idaho Steelheads are back on the ice tonight taking on the Wichita Thunder.
- The Steelheads are coming off a couple tough losses to the Tahoe Knight Monsters but remain 3rd in the league and 2nd in the conference.
- Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with the puck dropping at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.
BSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL VS SAN DIEGO STATE
- And also in downtown Boise, a heavy-weight collegiate matchup tonight.
- The Boise State women's basketball team taking on the San Diego State Aztecs.
- As we've reported, the Broncos have been hot this season with a 22-6 record and the Aztecs have been great too at 22-4.
- Should be a good one, tip-off in that contest set for 6:30 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.