Today In Your Neighborhood: Buy Idaho Capitol Show & BSU women's basketball at ExtraMile

BUY IDAHO CAPITOL SHOW The 32nd annual Buy Idaho Capitol Show is today at the Statehouse. The one-day marketing showcase will feature locally owned businesses and partners from across the state. It's free and open to the public. Going on from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all floors of the rotunda.



IDAHO STEELHEADS VS WICHITA THUNDER The Idaho Steelheads are back on the ice tonight taking on the Wichita Thunder. The Steelheads are coming off a couple tough losses to the Tahoe Knight Monsters but remain 3rd in the league and 2nd in the conference. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with the puck dropping at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.



BSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL VS SAN DIEGO STATE And also in downtown Boise, a heavy-weight collegiate matchup tonight. The Boise State women's basketball team taking on the San Diego State Aztecs. As we've reported, the Broncos have been hot this season with a 22-6 record and the Aztecs have been great too at 22-4. Should be a good one, tip-off in that contest set for 6:30 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.



