Today In Your Neighborhood: BSU Basketball & Discounted tickets for Winter Garden aGlow
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • BSU VS NEW MEXICO

    • Tonight, the Boise State men's basketball team taking on the New Mexico Lobos at ExtraMile Arena.
    • The Broncos are coming off a loss against Nevada while the Lovos have been hot winning their last 7-games in a row.
    • It'll be a tough matchup & tipoff is set for 9 p.m.

  • DISCOUNTED WINTER GARDEN AGLOW TICKETS

    • And as the holidays wind to a close, it's also your last couple opportunities to see the twinkling lights at Winter Garden aGlow!
    • Tonight and tomorrow, Idaho Botanical Garden is offering discounted prices.
    • It's now $10 for adults and just $5 for kids 12-and-under.
    • Plus today complimentary tickets are available to veterans on a limited first-first-served basis through Vet Tix.
