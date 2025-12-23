Today In Your Neighborhood: Avenues of Hope Fundraiser & 'Die Hard' at the Egyptian Theatre

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
AVENUES OF HOPE
- Emmett School District is participating in the Avenues for Hope fundraiser to address homelessness in Gem County.
- Their fundraiser runs online through the 31st and today, La Costa Mexican Restaurant will donate 15% of dinner proceeds from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to the cause funding essentials like food boxes, winter clothing, and blankets.
$20,000 MATCHED IN GIVING MACHINE DONATIONS
- The spirit of generosity shining brightly in Meridian today as well.
- Every donation made today through the Light the World Giving Machines at The Village at Meridian will be matched dollar for dollar up to $20,000.
- Giving Machines today will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
'DIE HARD' AT THE EGYPTIAN THEATRE
- And the annual debate... is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?
- Either way, the Egyptian Theatre playing the 1988 Bruce Willis classic tonight.
- Doors open at 8:30 p.m. with the screening set to start at 9 p.m.
- If that's too late for you, they're also showing Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Jingle All the Way' at 4 p.m. and 'A Christmas Story' at 6:30 p.m.