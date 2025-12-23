Today In Your Neighborhood: Avenues of Hope Fundraiser & 'Die Hard' at the Egyptian Theatre

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

AVENUES OF HOPE Emmett School District is participating in the Avenues for Hope fundraiser to address homelessness in Gem County. Their fundraiser runs online through the 31st and today, La Costa Mexican Restaurant will donate 15% of dinner proceeds from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to the cause funding essentials like food boxes, winter clothing, and blankets.



$20,000 MATCHED IN GIVING MACHINE DONATIONS The spirit of generosity shining brightly in Meridian today as well. Every donation made today through the Light the World Giving Machines at The Village at Meridian will be matched dollar for dollar up to $20,000. Giving Machines today will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.



'DIE HARD' AT THE EGYPTIAN THEATRE And the annual debate... is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? Either way, the Egyptian Theatre playing the 1988 Bruce Willis classic tonight. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. with the screening set to start at 9 p.m. If that's too late for you, they're also showing Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Jingle All the Way' at 4 p.m. and 'A Christmas Story' at 6:30 p.m.



