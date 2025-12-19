Today In Your Neighborhood: Annual Kids Holiday Shopping Spree & Honey for the Hive benefit concert

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
ANNUAL KIDS HOLIDAY SHOPPING SPREE
- Boise Parks and Rec hosting its cherished 18th Annual Kids Holiday Shopping Spree.
- From 2-4 p.m. at the Target on Eagle Rd., more than 150 students from the department's after school programs will get $40 to shop for gifts for themselves and loved ones.
- Funding for the program is made possible by community contributions as well as a generous donation from the Howell Family Foundation.
HONEY FOR THE HIVE
- The Boise Hive hosting Honey for the Hive tonight.
- It's a benefit concert at the Shrine Social Club with the mission to prevent suicide in the music community.
- Their goal tonight is to raise $10,000 for mental health services for local musicians.
- Division Line, Talon Smartt, and The Traveler Loom set to perform tonight.
- Tickets are still on sale and doors open at 7 p.m. with the show set to start at 7:30 p.m.
IDAHO STEELHEADS HOME GAME
- And the Idaho Steelheads playing the Rapid City Rush again tonight.
- The Steelheads beat the Rush emphatically in their last contest Wednesday night 7-1 bringing the Steelheads record to 17-7-3, 1st in their conference and 2nd in the league.
- Puck drops at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.