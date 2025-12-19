Today In Your Neighborhood: Annual Kids Holiday Shopping Spree & Honey for the Hive benefit concert

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

ANNUAL KIDS HOLIDAY SHOPPING SPREE Boise Parks and Rec hosting its cherished 18th Annual Kids Holiday Shopping Spree. From 2-4 p.m. at the Target on Eagle Rd., more than 150 students from the department's after school programs will get $40 to shop for gifts for themselves and loved ones. Funding for the program is made possible by community contributions as well as a generous donation from the Howell Family Foundation.



HONEY FOR THE HIVE The Boise Hive hosting Honey for the Hive tonight. It's a benefit concert at the Shrine Social Club with the mission to prevent suicide in the music community. Their goal tonight is to raise $10,000 for mental health services for local musicians. Division Line, Talon Smartt, and The Traveler Loom set to perform tonight. Tickets are still on sale and doors open at 7 p.m. with the show set to start at 7:30 p.m.



IDAHO STEELHEADS HOME GAME And the Idaho Steelheads playing the Rapid City Rush again tonight. The Steelheads beat the Rush emphatically in their last contest Wednesday night 7-1 bringing the Steelheads record to 17-7-3, 1st in their conference and 2nd in the league. Puck drops at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.



