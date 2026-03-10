Today In Your Neighborhood: Animal abuse protest in Garden City & Overnight closure on I-84

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

ANIMAL ABUSE PROTEST An animal abuse protest outside city hall in Garden City today. The protest follows a report that a man in his 50s shot and killed a caged cat. While he's innocent until proven guilty, police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect George Gerban of Eagle. The protest is set for 1 p.m.



OVERNIGHT EASTBOUND I-84 CLOSURE An overnight closure on I-84 will want to be aware of. Between Garrity and Ten Mile interchanges, eastbound traffic will be closed tonight between 10 p.m. 5 a.m. with more throughout the month. The closures will allow crews to set 20 girders for the major tri-level flyover project for I-84 and Hwy 16. Traffic during the closures will be detoured to Franklin Rd.



BIG SKY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT And the Big Sky Basketball Tournament is here in downtown Boise. 'Starch Madness' at Idaho Central Arena and you can watch the match ups right from your living room. Tune in to Idaho News 6's digital channel 6.2 'The Spot' for full coverage of the tournament. Don't miss today's action with the Idaho Vandals men's and women's teams playing in the semi-finals games.

