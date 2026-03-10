Today In Your Neighborhood: Animal abuse protest in Garden City & Overnight closure on I-84

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • ANIMAL ABUSE PROTEST

    • An animal abuse protest outside city hall in Garden City today.
    • The protest follows a report that a man in his 50s shot and killed a caged cat.
    • While he's innocent until proven guilty, police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect George Gerban of Eagle.
    • The protest is set for 1 p.m.

  • OVERNIGHT EASTBOUND I-84 CLOSURE

    • An overnight closure on I-84 will want to be aware of.
    • Between Garrity and Ten Mile interchanges, eastbound traffic will be closed tonight between 10 p.m. 5 a.m. with more throughout the month.
    • The closures will allow crews to set 20 girders for the major tri-level flyover project for I-84 and Hwy 16.
    • Traffic during the closures will be detoured to Franklin Rd.

  • BIG SKY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

    • And the Big Sky Basketball Tournament is here in downtown Boise.
    • 'Starch Madness' at Idaho Central Arena and you can watch the match ups right from your living room.
    • Tune in to Idaho News 6's digital channel 6.2 'The Spot' for full coverage of the tournament.
    • Don't miss today's action with the Idaho Vandals men's and women's teams playing in the semi-finals games.
