Today In Your Neighborhood: Animal abuse protest in Garden City & Overnight closure on I-84

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
ANIMAL ABUSE PROTEST
- An animal abuse protest outside city hall in Garden City today.
- The protest follows a report that a man in his 50s shot and killed a caged cat.
- While he's innocent until proven guilty, police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect George Gerban of Eagle.
- The protest is set for 1 p.m.
OVERNIGHT EASTBOUND I-84 CLOSURE
- An overnight closure on I-84 will want to be aware of.
- Between Garrity and Ten Mile interchanges, eastbound traffic will be closed tonight between 10 p.m. 5 a.m. with more throughout the month.
- The closures will allow crews to set 20 girders for the major tri-level flyover project for I-84 and Hwy 16.
- Traffic during the closures will be detoured to Franklin Rd.
BIG SKY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
- And the Big Sky Basketball Tournament is here in downtown Boise.
- 'Starch Madness' at Idaho Central Arena and you can watch the match ups right from your living room.
- Tune in to Idaho News 6's digital channel 6.2 'The Spot' for full coverage of the tournament.
- Don't miss today's action with the Idaho Vandals men's and women's teams playing in the semi-finals games.