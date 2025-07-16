Today In Your Neighborhood: Alive After 5 & School Supply Drive in Garden City

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

ALIVE AFTER 5 Alive After 5 going on at The Grove Plaza this evening. The free summer concert series in its 38th season putting on Wednesday night performances. Tonight's show features the Afrosonics and Unity. DT Plays will be on site for the kids and a variety of cold beverages for sale to stay cool in the heat. That runs from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight.



SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE Clayton Homes of Boise helping support students in need of school supplies this summer. They're holding a school supply drive through August 5th and donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday. Any school supplies you're willing to donate, just drop them off at 4712 W Chinden Blvd Boise ID 83714



BOISE MODERN JAZZ ORCHESTRA And over in Eagle, the Boise Modern Jazz Orchestra will be performing at Bacquet's Restaurant tonight. Promised to be a joyous and lively concert on the patio, the $20 cover fee is waived with purchase of food and drinks and Eagle High School students get in for free. The performance set to start at 6:30 p.m.



