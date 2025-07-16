Today In Your Neighborhood: Alive After 5 & School Supply Drive in Garden City

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
ALIVE AFTER 5
- Alive After 5 going on at The Grove Plaza this evening.
- The free summer concert series in its 38th season putting on Wednesday night performances.
- Tonight's show features the Afrosonics and Unity.
- DT Plays will be on site for the kids and a variety of cold beverages for sale to stay cool in the heat.
- That runs from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight.
SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE
- Clayton Homes of Boise helping support students in need of school supplies this summer.
- They're holding a school supply drive through August 5th and donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday.
- Any school supplies you're willing to donate, just drop them off at 4712 W Chinden Blvd Boise ID 83714
BOISE MODERN JAZZ ORCHESTRA
- And over in Eagle, the Boise Modern Jazz Orchestra will be performing at Bacquet's Restaurant tonight.
- Promised to be a joyous and lively concert on the patio, the $20 cover fee is waived with purchase of food and drinks and Eagle High School students get in for free.
- The performance set to start at 6:30 p.m.