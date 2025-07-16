Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: Alive After 5 at The Grove Plaza, A school supply drive from Clayton Homes of Boise, and the Boise Modern Jazz Orchestra performing at Bacquet's Restaurant in Eagle.
Today In Your Neighborhood: Alive After 5 & School Supply Drive in Garden City
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • ALIVE AFTER 5

    • Alive After 5 going on at The Grove Plaza this evening.
    • The free summer concert series in its 38th season putting on Wednesday night performances.
    • Tonight's show features the Afrosonics and Unity.
    • DT Plays will be on site for the kids and a variety of cold beverages for sale to stay cool in the heat.
    • That runs from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight.

  • SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

    • Clayton Homes of Boise helping support students in need of school supplies this summer.
    • They're holding a school supply drive through August 5th and donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday.
    • Any school supplies you're willing to donate, just drop them off at 4712 W Chinden Blvd Boise ID 83714

  • BOISE MODERN JAZZ ORCHESTRA

    • And over in Eagle, the Boise Modern Jazz Orchestra will be performing at Bacquet's Restaurant tonight.
    • Promised to be a joyous and lively concert on the patio, the $20 cover fee is waived with purchase of food and drinks and Eagle High School students get in for free.
    • The performance set to start at 6:30 p.m.
