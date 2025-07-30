Today In Your Neighborhood: Alive After 5 & Day 2 of Jaialdi

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

ALIVE AFTER 5 Alive After 5 makes its return to the Grove Plaza today for the final show of the summer with Boot Juice and Surf Green Machine!

This is Downtown Boise's 38th year putting on free concerts on the Grove Plaza. DT Plays will be on-site with free games and that all starts at 5 p.m.



JAIALDI It's day 2 of Jaialdi today with more ways to celebrate and learn about Basque Culture. Today, it's a continuation of "Basque-ing on the Block" where you can expect food, drinks, and strolling musicians on the Basque Block. That starts at 5 p.m. and get ready too for Sports Night tomorrow at Idaho Central Arena.



TRUCK-A-PALOOZA And something for the kids this morning, it's Truck-A-Palooza! The Star Elementary School parking lot will be filled with a plethora of huge vehicles where you can learn more about them and the people that drive them. That's at 10 a.m. this morning.



