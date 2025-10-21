Today In Your Neighborhood: A Conversation on Civil Discourse & Night of a Thousand Pumpkins volunteering

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

A CONVERSATION ON CIVIL DISCOURSE In Downtown Boise, join a conversation about civil discourse. Part of the Do Good Conversation Series, a table of panelists will go over how we can come together and discuss differences even across political parties. Featured panelists include, Senator Melissa Wintrow and political strategist Todd Cranney. The event is free, but requires RSVP, that's from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Inspiration Alley.



NIGHT OF A THOUSAND PUMPKINS VOLUNTEERING Starting today in Eagle, volunteers will be working from noon to 8 p.m. to carve an incredible 1,000 pumpkins at Eagle City Hall's Community Hall. This is all leading up to Eagle's Night of a Thousand Pumpkins which is October 25th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The city is still looking for volunteers too and if you'd like to help, carving stations will be set up at Eagle City Hall and all supplies are provided.



SEW SCARY COSTUME MAKING WORKSHOP If you're looking for some inspiration to make a homemade costume, JUMP Boise is hosting a Sew Scary Costume Making Workshop. An expert seamstress will guide you on how to use easy-to-find materials to fit you up for Halloween and for serious designers, JUMP will have a limited number of sewing machines available. That's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.



