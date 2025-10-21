Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: A Conversation on Civil Discourse & Night of a Thousand Pumpkins volunteering
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • A CONVERSATION ON CIVIL DISCOURSE

    • In Downtown Boise, join a conversation about civil discourse.
    • Part of the Do Good Conversation Series, a table of panelists will go over how we can come together and discuss differences even across political parties.
    • Featured panelists include, Senator Melissa Wintrow and political strategist Todd Cranney.
    • The event is free, but requires RSVP, that's from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Inspiration Alley.

  • NIGHT OF A THOUSAND PUMPKINS VOLUNTEERING

    • Starting today in Eagle, volunteers will be working from noon to 8 p.m. to carve an incredible 1,000 pumpkins at Eagle City Hall's Community Hall.
    • This is all leading up to Eagle's Night of a Thousand Pumpkins which is October 25th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • The city is still looking for volunteers too and if you'd like to help, carving stations will be set up at Eagle City Hall and all supplies are provided.

  • SEW SCARY COSTUME MAKING WORKSHOP

    • If you're looking for some inspiration to make a homemade costume, JUMP Boise is hosting a Sew Scary Costume Making Workshop.
    • An expert seamstress will guide you on how to use easy-to-find materials to fit you up for Halloween and for serious designers, JUMP will have a limited number of sewing machines available.
    • That's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.
