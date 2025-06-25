Today In Your Neighborhood: 3rd St. Market & Neighborhood Concert Series at Phillippi Park

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
3RD ST. MARKET
- In Nampa, the 3rd St. Market going on today.
- Hosted by the Nampa Civic Center, there will be the usual offerings with food trucks and vendors.
- Plus it's pet friendly! So no issues bringing your furry friend along.
- That's 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Nampa Civic Center's Calliope Garden.
NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT SERIES: PHILLIPPI PARK
- At Boise's Phillippi Park, another summer of free concerts kicks off with the 5th annual Neighborhood Concert Series.
- The event features local talent and food trucks and drinks will be provided by Lost Grove Brewing.
- That's at 5 p.m. this evening.
DANCE GAVIN DANCE
- And American rock band Dance Gavin Dance performing tonight at Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City.
- Part of their 'Return of the Robot Tour', the show is open to all ages with standing room only.
- Tickets are on sale now.