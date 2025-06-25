Today In Your Neighborhood: 3rd St. Market & Neighborhood Concert Series at Phillippi Park

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

3RD ST. MARKET In Nampa, the 3rd St. Market going on today. Hosted by the Nampa Civic Center, there will be the usual offerings with food trucks and vendors. Plus it's pet friendly! So no issues bringing your furry friend along. That's 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Nampa Civic Center's Calliope Garden.



NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT SERIES: PHILLIPPI PARK At Boise's Phillippi Park, another summer of free concerts kicks off with the 5th annual Neighborhood Concert Series. The event features local talent and food trucks and drinks will be provided by Lost Grove Brewing. That's at 5 p.m. this evening.



DANCE GAVIN DANCE And American rock band Dance Gavin Dance performing tonight at Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City. Part of their 'Return of the Robot Tour', the show is open to all ages with standing room only. Tickets are on sale now.



