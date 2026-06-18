Today In Your Neighborhood: 2026 GOP State Convention & Third Thursday in Nampa

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
2026 GOP STATE CONVENTION
- The 2026 Idaho GOP State Convention kicks off today at the Capital Church in Meridian.
- The bi-annual convention will go on through Saturday and chairwoman Dorothy Moon describes it as a chance to celebrate Republican candidates, consider resolutions, adopt a platform, and elect officers to lead the property for the next term.
- You can register to attend for $25 here.
THIRD THURSDAY IN NAMPA
- Third Thursday returns to Nampa with downtown activities.
- It'll feature live music, local food trucks, a mechanical surf board, and an open container street area.
- It's free to attend in downtown Nampa and the theme this month is "Hello Summer".
- That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
BIRD STRIKE PREVENTION MURAL UNVEILING
- And Boise leaders unveiled the city's second bird-safe window mural at the Library! at Bown Crossing.
- You may remember our reporting of the first mural installed at the Cole and Ustick location.
- Birds striking windows is one of the leading causes of bird deaths nationwide and these murals, designed by a Boise State graphic design student, prevent that!