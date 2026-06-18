Today In Your Neighborhood: 2026 GOP State Convention & Third Thursday in Nampa

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

2026 GOP STATE CONVENTION The 2026 Idaho GOP State Convention kicks off today at the Capital Church in Meridian. The bi-annual convention will go on through Saturday and chairwoman Dorothy Moon describes it as a chance to celebrate Republican candidates, consider resolutions, adopt a platform, and elect officers to lead the property for the next term. You can register to attend for $25 here.



THIRD THURSDAY IN NAMPA Third Thursday returns to Nampa with downtown activities. It'll feature live music, local food trucks, a mechanical surf board, and an open container street area. It's free to attend in downtown Nampa and the theme this month is "Hello Summer". That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



BIRD STRIKE PREVENTION MURAL UNVEILING And Boise leaders unveiled the city's second bird-safe window mural at the Library! at Bown Crossing. You may remember our reporting of the first mural installed at the Cole and Ustick location. Birds striking windows is one of the leading causes of bird deaths nationwide and these murals, designed by a Boise State graphic design student, prevent that!

