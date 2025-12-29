Today In Your Neighborhood: 10th Avenue closed in Caldwell & FPC Public Food Pantry

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

10th AVENUE CLOSURE IN CALDWELL Starting today in Caldwell, 10th Avenue will be closed under I-84 to allow crews to continue working on bridge demolition. All ramps will remain open and traffic will be detoured to Centennial Way. The city says, 10th Avenue will reopen before the new year, but will close again from Jan. 5th to the 9th to finish their demolition work.



FPC PUBLIC FOOD PANTRY First Presbyterian Church in Boise is offering free food assistance today. FPC's Public Food Pantry runs every Monday from 4:40 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. If you're interested go to the Narthex at their location on State Street.



MOVIES AT THE EGYPTIAN And something to do today, The Egyptian Theatre in Downtown Boise playing another trio of classic movies. Starting at 11 a.m. it's Audrey Hepburn in the 1964 musical 'My Fair Lady'. After that at 4:30 p.m. a Steven Spielberg masterpiece 'E.T.' And then at 7 p.m. kick off your Sunday shoes for Kevin Bacon in Footloose.



