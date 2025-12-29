Today In Your Neighborhood: 10th Avenue closed in Caldwell & FPC Public Food Pantry

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
10th AVENUE CLOSURE IN CALDWELL
- Starting today in Caldwell, 10th Avenue will be closed under I-84 to allow crews to continue working on bridge demolition.
- All ramps will remain open and traffic will be detoured to Centennial Way.
- The city says, 10th Avenue will reopen before the new year, but will close again from Jan. 5th to the 9th to finish their demolition work.
FPC PUBLIC FOOD PANTRY
- First Presbyterian Church in Boise is offering free food assistance today.
- FPC's Public Food Pantry runs every Monday from 4:40 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- If you're interested go to the Narthex at their location on State Street.
MOVIES AT THE EGYPTIAN
- And something to do today, The Egyptian Theatre in Downtown Boise playing another trio of classic movies.
- Starting at 11 a.m. it's Audrey Hepburn in the 1964 musical 'My Fair Lady'.
- After that at 4:30 p.m. a Steven Spielberg masterpiece 'E.T.'
- And then at 7 p.m. kick off your Sunday shoes for Kevin Bacon in Footloose.