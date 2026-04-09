Today In Your Neighborhood: 10th Ave opens in Caldwell & 208 Cleanup this Saturday

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
10TH AVENUE OPENS IN CALDWELL
- 10th Avenue in Caldwell is reopening this afternoon.
- The city completed the 10th Avenue Water Line Project ahead of schedule and the roadway will reopen from Cleveland to Logan.
- The project started back on March 16 and has improved water capacity and reliability for the community.
WILD AT TWILIGHT
- When the sun goes down, the zoo comes alive!
- Zoo Boise hosting an after-hours special event today exploring the mysterious, quirky and sometimes sleepy behavior of animals at Zoo Boise.
- Tickets cost $20 and you must be 21+ to attend.
- That's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.
208 CLEANUP
- One man has made it his mission to clean up the heaps of garbage in Idaho's high desert in Payette County.
- Mike Long, founder of 208 Cleanup, is hoping to get volunteers to join him this Saturday for their biggest job yet, tackling 20,000 acres of public land.
- If you'd like to find out how you can help visit the 208 Cleanup Facebook page.