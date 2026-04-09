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Today In Your Neighborhood: 10th Ave opens in Caldwell & 208 Cleanup this Saturday

TIYN: 10th Ave. in Caldwell opens this afternoon ahead of schedule, Zoo Boise hosting a special 21+ event Wild at Twilight, and an effort to clean garbage off 20,000 acres of public land in Payette County this Saturday
Today In Your Neighborhood: 10th Ave opens in Caldwell & 208 Cleanup this Saturday
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TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • 10TH AVENUE OPENS IN CALDWELL

    • 10th Avenue in Caldwell is reopening this afternoon.
    • The city completed the 10th Avenue Water Line Project ahead of schedule and the roadway will reopen from Cleveland to Logan.
    • The project started back on March 16 and has improved water capacity and reliability for the community.

  • WILD AT TWILIGHT

    • When the sun goes down, the zoo comes alive!
    • Zoo Boise hosting an after-hours special event today exploring the mysterious, quirky and sometimes sleepy behavior of animals at Zoo Boise.
    • Tickets cost $20 and you must be 21+ to attend.
    • That's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.

  • 208 CLEANUP

    • One man has made it his mission to clean up the heaps of garbage in Idaho's high desert in Payette County.
    • Mike Long, founder of 208 Cleanup, is hoping to get volunteers to join him this Saturday for their biggest job yet, tackling 20,000 acres of public land.
    • If you'd like to find out how you can help visit the 208 Cleanup Facebook page.
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