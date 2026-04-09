Today In Your Neighborhood: 10th Ave opens in Caldwell & 208 Cleanup this Saturday

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

10TH AVENUE OPENS IN CALDWELL 10th Avenue in Caldwell is reopening this afternoon. The city completed the 10th Avenue Water Line Project ahead of schedule and the roadway will reopen from Cleveland to Logan. The project started back on March 16 and has improved water capacity and reliability for the community.



WILD AT TWILIGHT When the sun goes down, the zoo comes alive! Zoo Boise hosting an after-hours special event today exploring the mysterious, quirky and sometimes sleepy behavior of animals at Zoo Boise. Tickets cost $20 and you must be 21+ to attend. That's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.



208 CLEANUP One man has made it his mission to clean up the heaps of garbage in Idaho's high desert in Payette County. Mike Long, founder of 208 Cleanup, is hoping to get volunteers to join him this Saturday for their biggest job yet, tackling 20,000 acres of public land. If you'd like to find out how you can help visit the 208 Cleanup Facebook page.



