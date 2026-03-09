Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: Big Sky Basketball Tournament & "Snow White" from Grand Kyiv Ballet at The Egyptian Theatre

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • BIG SKY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

    • The Big Sky Basketball Tournament is happening right here in downtown Boise.
    • 'Starch Madness' at Idaho Central Arena and you can watch the match ups right here from your living room.
    • Tune in to Idaho News 6's digital channel 6.2, The Spot, for full coverage of the tournament.
    • Don't miss tonight in the men's bracket, Northern Colorado taking on Montana at 5:30 p.m. and Weber State against Eastern Washington at 8 p.m.

  • GRAND KYIV BALLET'S "SNOW WHITE"

    • At The Egyptian Theatre tonight, you can catch Grand Kyiv Ballet's "Snow White".
    • The production bringing the beloved fairy tale to life blending tenderness, drama, and humor with something to love for all ages.
    • Tickets are on sale now and the show's set to start at 7 p.m.

  • FREE AARP TAX ASSISTANCE

    • Tax season is right around the corner and you can get free tax assistance from an IRS certified expert in Nampa today.
    • AARP offering the help to anyone who qualifies based on annual income.

    • No appointment is required and they'll be at the Nampa Public Library from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

