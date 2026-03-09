TIYN: Big Sky Basketball Tournament & "Snow White" from Grand Kyiv Ballet at The Egyptian Theatre

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

BIG SKY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT The Big Sky Basketball Tournament is happening right here in downtown Boise. 'Starch Madness' at Idaho Central Arena and you can watch the match ups right here from your living room. Tune in to Idaho News 6's digital channel 6.2, The Spot, for full coverage of the tournament. Don't miss tonight in the men's bracket, Northern Colorado taking on Montana at 5:30 p.m. and Weber State against Eastern Washington at 8 p.m.



GRAND KYIV BALLET'S "SNOW WHITE" At The Egyptian Theatre tonight, you can catch Grand Kyiv Ballet's "Snow White". The production bringing the beloved fairy tale to life blending tenderness, drama, and humor with something to love for all ages. Tickets are on sale now and the show's set to start at 7 p.m.



FREE AARP TAX ASSISTANCE Tax season is right around the corner and you can get free tax assistance from an IRS certified expert in Nampa today. AARP offering the help to anyone who qualifies based on annual income. No appointment is required and they'll be at the Nampa Public Library from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

