TIYN: Big Sky Basketball Tournament & "Snow White" from Grand Kyiv Ballet at The Egyptian Theatre

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
BIG SKY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
- The Big Sky Basketball Tournament is happening right here in downtown Boise.
- 'Starch Madness' at Idaho Central Arena and you can watch the match ups right here from your living room.
- Tune in to Idaho News 6's digital channel 6.2, The Spot, for full coverage of the tournament.
- Don't miss tonight in the men's bracket, Northern Colorado taking on Montana at 5:30 p.m. and Weber State against Eastern Washington at 8 p.m.
GRAND KYIV BALLET'S "SNOW WHITE"
- At The Egyptian Theatre tonight, you can catch Grand Kyiv Ballet's "Snow White".
- The production bringing the beloved fairy tale to life blending tenderness, drama, and humor with something to love for all ages.
- Tickets are on sale now and the show's set to start at 7 p.m.
FREE AARP TAX ASSISTANCE
- Tax season is right around the corner and you can get free tax assistance from an IRS certified expert in Nampa today.
- AARP offering the help to anyone who qualifies based on annual income.
No appointment is required and they'll be at the Nampa Public Library from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.