Today In Your Neighborhood: Witches' Night Out & Trailing of the Sheep Festival

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • WITCHES' NIGHT OUT

    • A big event in Meridian tonight with the 10th Annual Witches' Night Out.
    • It's a spooky and spectacular fundraiser benefiting Faces of Hope with live music, vendors, raffles, and more!
    • Plus dress up as a witch or a warlock with prizes given to the best dressed.
    • That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the corner of Eagle and Fairview.

  • BOISE STATE RALLY AT SCHEELS

    • And also in Meridian, it's a Boise State Rally to celebrate homecoming week at Scheels!
    • Come through for free yard signs, while supplies last. Plus discounts on Bronco gear and autographs and photos with Buster Bronco and the Spirit Squad.
    • That's from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

  • TRAILING OF THE SHEEP FESTIVAL

    • And over in Sun Valley, the 29th Annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival kicks off today!
    • Celebrating the history and culture of sheepherding in Idaho and the West, the 5-day festival features the iconic big sheep parade with 1,200 sheep trailing down Main St. in Ketchum along with a multitude of other events and activities.
    • We'll have full coverage of that for you through the weekend.
