Today In Your Neighborhood: Witches' Night Out & Trailing of the Sheep Festival

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
WITCHES' NIGHT OUT
- A big event in Meridian tonight with the 10th Annual Witches' Night Out.
- It's a spooky and spectacular fundraiser benefiting Faces of Hope with live music, vendors, raffles, and more!
- Plus dress up as a witch or a warlock with prizes given to the best dressed.
- That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the corner of Eagle and Fairview.
BOISE STATE RALLY AT SCHEELS
- And also in Meridian, it's a Boise State Rally to celebrate homecoming week at Scheels!
- Come through for free yard signs, while supplies last. Plus discounts on Bronco gear and autographs and photos with Buster Bronco and the Spirit Squad.
- That's from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
TRAILING OF THE SHEEP FESTIVAL
- And over in Sun Valley, the 29th Annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival kicks off today!
- Celebrating the history and culture of sheepherding in Idaho and the West, the 5-day festival features the iconic big sheep parade with 1,200 sheep trailing down Main St. in Ketchum along with a multitude of other events and activities.
- We'll have full coverage of that for you through the weekend.