Today In Your Neighborhood: Witches' Night Out & Trailing of the Sheep Festival

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

WITCHES' NIGHT OUT A big event in Meridian tonight with the 10th Annual Witches' Night Out. It's a spooky and spectacular fundraiser benefiting Faces of Hope with live music, vendors, raffles, and more! Plus dress up as a witch or a warlock with prizes given to the best dressed. That's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the corner of Eagle and Fairview.



BOISE STATE RALLY AT SCHEELS And also in Meridian, it's a Boise State Rally to celebrate homecoming week at Scheels! Come through for free yard signs, while supplies last. Plus discounts on Bronco gear and autographs and photos with Buster Bronco and the Spirit Squad. That's from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



TRAILING OF THE SHEEP FESTIVAL And over in Sun Valley, the 29th Annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival kicks off today! Celebrating the history and culture of sheepherding in Idaho and the West, the 5-day festival features the iconic big sheep parade with 1,200 sheep trailing down Main St. in Ketchum along with a multitude of other events and activities. We'll have full coverage of that for you through the weekend.



