Today In Your Neighborhood: West Ada Meeting and 'Fighting Oligarchy' at Ford Idaho Center

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

WEST ADA SCHOOL DISTRICT MEETING The West Ada School District's Board of Trustees is meeting tonight in what's likely to be a contentious meeting. The district has faced international criticism after they asked middle school teacher Sarah Inama to take down a classroom poster that read "Everyone is Welcome Here". That meeting is set for tonight and we'll keep you updated with what comes out of it.



'FIGHTING OLIGARCHY' AT FORD IDAHO CENTER This afternoon, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are bringing their 'Fighting Oligarchy' tour to Idaho. They'll host a rally at the Ford Idaho Center with doors opening at 3:30 p.m., live music from 'Built to Spill' at 5 p.m. and speeches at 6 p.m. The event is free and no bags, signs, or firearms are allowed.



BOISE DEPOT CENTENNIAL DAY 2 The Boise Depot turns 100 years old in just a couple days and the 4 days of events to celebrate kicked off on Sunday. Today, the Depot is offering free guided tours in both English and Spanish. Push & Pour will also be inside selling coffee and, weather permitting, the Art Projection Experience will start around 8:30 p.m.

