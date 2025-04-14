Today In Your Neighborhood: West Ada Meeting and 'Fighting Oligarchy' at Ford Idaho Center

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
WEST ADA SCHOOL DISTRICT MEETING
- The West Ada School District's Board of Trustees is meeting tonight in what's likely to be a contentious meeting.
- The district has faced international criticism after they asked middle school teacher Sarah Inama to take down a classroom poster that read "Everyone is Welcome Here".
- That meeting is set for tonight and we'll keep you updated with what comes out of it.
'FIGHTING OLIGARCHY' AT FORD IDAHO CENTER
- This afternoon, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are bringing their 'Fighting Oligarchy' tour to Idaho.
- They'll host a rally at the Ford Idaho Center with doors opening at 3:30 p.m., live music from 'Built to Spill' at 5 p.m. and speeches at 6 p.m.
- The event is free and no bags, signs, or firearms are allowed.
BOISE DEPOT CENTENNIAL DAY 2
- The Boise Depot turns 100 years old in just a couple days and the 4 days of events to celebrate kicked off on Sunday.
- Today, the Depot is offering free guided tours in both English and Spanish.
- Push & Pour will also be inside selling coffee and, weather permitting, the Art Projection Experience will start around 8:30 p.m.