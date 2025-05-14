Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Trash or Treasure deadline & Zoo Boise's new red panda exhibit

TIYN: It's the deadline to register for Meridian's Trash or Treasure, a new red panda exhibit to be unveiled at Zoo Boise, and Idaho Visits premiering "The 3100" for free tonight at The Egyptian.
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • TRASH OR TREASURE REGISTRATION DEADLINE

    • In Meridian, Trash or Treasure is this weekend and the deadline to register is tonight at 5 p.m.
    • Trash or Treasure is an annual community event that provides residents the opportunity to set out clean, gently used, and no longer wanted household items at their curb.
    • Residents can use an interactive online treasure map to locate these items and give them a new home, diverting them from the local landfill.

  • NEW RED PANDA EXHIBIT AT ZOO BOISE

    • Zoo Boise unveiling their latest exhibit today with the ribbon cutting for the brand new Virginia R. Bartak Red Panda Passage.
    • The state-of-the-art facility furthers the zoo's mission to protect and conserve red pandas around the world and will feature the four red pandas who call Zoo Boise home.
    • There will be remarks and a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

  • PREMIERE OF "THE 3100" AT THE EGYPTIAN

    • And if you're looking for something to do tonight, Visit Idaho will premiere "The 3100" tonight at The Egyptian Theatre.
    • The feature length documentary highlights Idaho's legendary whitewater rivers like the Selway, Salmon, and Snake Rivers and the natural beauty and cultural impact of them.
    • Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 and admission is free, however, tickets are unfortunately already sold out.
