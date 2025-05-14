Today In Your Neighborhood: Trash or Treasure deadline & Zoo Boise's new red panda exhibit

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
TRASH OR TREASURE REGISTRATION DEADLINE
- In Meridian, Trash or Treasure is this weekend and the deadline to register is tonight at 5 p.m.
- Trash or Treasure is an annual community event that provides residents the opportunity to set out clean, gently used, and no longer wanted household items at their curb.
- Residents can use an interactive online treasure map to locate these items and give them a new home, diverting them from the local landfill.
NEW RED PANDA EXHIBIT AT ZOO BOISE
- Zoo Boise unveiling their latest exhibit today with the ribbon cutting for the brand new Virginia R. Bartak Red Panda Passage.
- The state-of-the-art facility furthers the zoo's mission to protect and conserve red pandas around the world and will feature the four red pandas who call Zoo Boise home.
- There will be remarks and a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.
PREMIERE OF "THE 3100" AT THE EGYPTIAN
- And if you're looking for something to do tonight, Visit Idaho will premiere "The 3100" tonight at The Egyptian Theatre.
- The feature length documentary highlights Idaho's legendary whitewater rivers like the Selway, Salmon, and Snake Rivers and the natural beauty and cultural impact of them.
- Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 and admission is free, however, tickets are unfortunately already sold out.