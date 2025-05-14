Today In Your Neighborhood: Trash or Treasure deadline & Zoo Boise's new red panda exhibit

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

TRASH OR TREASURE REGISTRATION DEADLINE In Meridian, Trash or Treasure is this weekend and the deadline to register is tonight at 5 p.m. Trash or Treasure is an annual community event that provides residents the opportunity to set out clean, gently used, and no longer wanted household items at their curb. Residents can use an interactive online treasure map to locate these items and give them a new home, diverting them from the local landfill.



NEW RED PANDA EXHIBIT AT ZOO BOISE Zoo Boise unveiling their latest exhibit today with the ribbon cutting for the brand new Virginia R. Bartak Red Panda Passage. The state-of-the-art facility furthers the zoo's mission to protect and conserve red pandas around the world and will feature the four red pandas who call Zoo Boise home. There will be remarks and a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.



PREMIERE OF "THE 3100" AT THE EGYPTIAN And if you're looking for something to do tonight, Visit Idaho will premiere "The 3100" tonight at The Egyptian Theatre. The feature length documentary highlights Idaho's legendary whitewater rivers like the Selway, Salmon, and Snake Rivers and the natural beauty and cultural impact of them. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 and admission is free, however, tickets are unfortunately already sold out.



