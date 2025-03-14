Today in Your Neighborhood: 'The Fed Up Club' gathering and ChairHoops fundraiser

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- THE FED UP CLUB MEETING
- Later this evening, Boise and surrounding federal employees are invited to "The Fed Up Club".
- This is a casual get together where local federal employees can vent, share, and discuss how to support each other during this stressful time.
- They're meeting at Brown Beard Brewing Barrelhouse in Garden City from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight.
- ANNUAL CHAIRHOOPS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
- In Boise, the Annual ChairHoops Wheelchair Basketball Tournament is underway.
- Players don't need to have a disability or experience to play, as the wheelchairs are provided.
- ChairHoops is also a fundraiser for Boise Parks and Rec's Adaptive Recreation Program which offers year-round recreation opportunities for people with disabilities in the Treasure Valley.
- Tonight's games will be played at Timberline High School.
- BIKE PROM
- And if you see a group of cyclists dressed up to the nines in Downtown Boise, don't be alarmed!
- Tonight is Boise Bicycle Project's 'Bike Prom' and tickets are officially sold out.
- It's a fundraising event and participants can expect music, dancing, delicious food, and if that's not your thing there will also be a silent auction.
- The event starts at the Linen Building at 5:30 p.m.