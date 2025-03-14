Today in Your Neighborhood: 'The Fed Up Club' gathering and ChairHoops fundraiser

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

THE FED UP CLUB MEETING

Later this evening, Boise and surrounding federal employees are invited to "The Fed Up Club". This is a casual get together where local federal employees can vent, share, and discuss how to support each other during this stressful time. They're meeting at Brown Beard Brewing Barrelhouse in Garden City from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight.



ANNUAL CHAIRHOOPS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

In Boise, the Annual ChairHoops Wheelchair Basketball Tournament is underway. Players don't need to have a disability or experience to play, as the wheelchairs are provided. ChairHoops is also a fundraiser for Boise Parks and Rec's Adaptive Recreation Program which offers year-round recreation opportunities for people with disabilities in the Treasure Valley. Tonight's games will be played at Timberline High School.



BIKE PROM

And if you see a group of cyclists dressed up to the nines in Downtown Boise, don't be alarmed! Tonight is Boise Bicycle Project's 'Bike Prom' and tickets are officially sold out. It's a fundraising event and participants can expect music, dancing, delicious food, and if that's not your thing there will also be a silent auction. The event starts at the Linen Building at 5:30 p.m.



