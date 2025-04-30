Today In Your Neighborhood: Sheep Crossing on Hwy 55 & Ahren Belisle at the Egyptian

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

SHEEP CROSSING ON HWY 55 A time honored tradition like no other, later this morning over 2,000 sheep will be crossing Hwy 55 as they head to their spring and summer grazing lands in the Boise Foothills. The crossing is expected to start at 10 a.m. and we'll have a live update for you in our 11 a.m. show. The sheep rancher asks that if you come, be respectful and stay on the sides of the road so the sheep can pass unimpeded.

BOISE AVE. CLOSURE Starting today, a portion of Boise Ave. will close between Protest Rd. and Broadway Ave. The road will remain closed while crews work to complete emergency repairs on a failing sewer line. ACHD says repair work will likely be complete by the end of the day on Friday.



AHREN BELISLE AT THE EGYPTIAN And if you're looking for something to do tonight, comedian Ahren Belisle is set to perform a show at the Egyptian Theatre tonight. The health advocate turned comedian has cerebral palsy and uses his phone to deliver jokes. You might recognize him from his rise to stardom on America's Got Talent or his featured spots on Kill Tony. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show set to start at 7:30 p.m.



