Today In Your Neighborhood: Save Our Schools town hall in Kuna & Native Plant Sale in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
SAVE OUR SCHOOLS TOWN HALL
- In Kuna this evening, a town hall on whether or not your tax dollars should go to private schools.
- This follows the passing of the School Choice Act which essentially directs state funds to private school tuition.
- A move that critics argue disproportionately benefits wealthy parents who were already sending their kids to private school in the first place.
- The town hall will be at Fremont Middle School starting at 6:30 p.m.
NATIVE PLANT SALE
- A great way to promote a healthy local ecosystem, the Idaho Native Plant Society hosting its annual Native Plant Sale this weekend.
- Members get a head start today and the sale opens to the general public tomorrow.
- They've got everything from trees to flowers.
- The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MK Nature Center in Boise
ADA COUNTY CITY NATURE CHALLENGE
- The 2025 Ada County City Nature Challenge kicks off today!
- This is a free crowd-sourced event aimed at documenting biodiversity while fostering a greater appreciation for nature.
- From today to Monday, use the iNaturalist app to snap photos of any animals, plants, or insects you see and then hit upload.