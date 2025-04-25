Today In Your Neighborhood: Save Our Schools town hall in Kuna & Native Plant Sale in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

SAVE OUR SCHOOLS TOWN HALL In Kuna this evening, a town hall on whether or not your tax dollars should go to private schools. This follows the passing of the School Choice Act which essentially directs state funds to private school tuition. A move that critics argue disproportionately benefits wealthy parents who were already sending their kids to private school in the first place. The town hall will be at Fremont Middle School starting at 6:30 p.m.



NATIVE PLANT SALE A great way to promote a healthy local ecosystem, the Idaho Native Plant Society hosting its annual Native Plant Sale this weekend. Members get a head start today and the sale opens to the general public tomorrow. They've got everything from trees to flowers. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MK Nature Center in Boise



ADA COUNTY CITY NATURE CHALLENGE The 2025 Ada County City Nature Challenge kicks off today! This is a free crowd-sourced event aimed at documenting biodiversity while fostering a greater appreciation for nature. From today to Monday, use the iNaturalist app to snap photos of any animals, plants, or insects you see and then hit upload.



