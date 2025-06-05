Today In Your Neighborhood: Return of the Boise Valley People & June First Thursday in DT Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

RETURN OF THE BOISE VALLEY PEOPLE Later today, it's the 14th annual Return of the Boise Valley People. The event is designed to welcome home the original descendants of the land and today those descendants come from a multitude of tribes across Idaho and Oregon. The welcoming ceremony includes remarks from tribe leaders and informational booths.



THE BUGLE GRAND OPENING IN CALDWELL In Caldwell, it's the grand opening of The Bugle, offering the newest dining experience in Caldwell. That's at 11 a.m. today with offerings from burgers and sandwiches to steak dinners. All they ask is that you bring your appetite.



JUNE FIRST THURSDAY And it's June's First Thursday which means Downtown Boise has special in-store events with food, beverage tastings, local art, and live entertainment. That's from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this evening although each merchant plans their own event so check here for individual hours and details.



