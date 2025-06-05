Today In Your Neighborhood: Return of the Boise Valley People & June First Thursday in DT Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
RETURN OF THE BOISE VALLEY PEOPLE
- Later today, it's the 14th annual Return of the Boise Valley People.
- The event is designed to welcome home the original descendants of the land and today those descendants come from a multitude of tribes across Idaho and Oregon.
- The welcoming ceremony includes remarks from tribe leaders and informational booths.
THE BUGLE GRAND OPENING IN CALDWELL
- In Caldwell, it's the grand opening of The Bugle, offering the newest dining experience in Caldwell.
- That's at 11 a.m. today with offerings from burgers and sandwiches to steak dinners.
- All they ask is that you bring your appetite.
JUNE FIRST THURSDAY
- And it's June's First Thursday which means Downtown Boise has special in-store events with food, beverage tastings, local art, and live entertainment.
- That's from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this evening although each merchant plans their own event so check here for individual hours and details.