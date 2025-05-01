Today In Your Neighborhood: Push-in ceremony in Caldwell & Cinco De Mayo Street Fest in Nampa

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
CALDWELL FIRE PUSH-IN CEREMONY
- Caldwell Fire Department hosting a push-in ceremony for their Fire Station 8.
- This is the first in Caldwell Rural Fire District history to be staffed with full-time paid personnel.
- Previously, the station was operated by volunteers, but as of today it's ready to deliver timely and life safety services to the community.
- That ceremony's at 8 a.m. this morning.
ADAPTIVE EVENING AT ZOO BOISE
- Zoo Boise hosting an after-hours event designed for individuals with disabilities and their family and friends.
- Stations will focus on varying degrees of sensory input along with self-guided animal artifact exploration, and guided zoo tours.
- Everyone is welcome and registration is required.
CINCO DE MAYO STREET FESTIVAL IN NAMPA
- The City of Nampa getting an early start to the celebration hosting its 3rd annual Cinco De Mayo Street Festival.
- From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Nampa, there will be a wide variety of family-friendly activities.
- Food, live music, and cultural activities all available to the community to enjoy.