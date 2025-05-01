Today In Your Neighborhood: Push-in ceremony in Caldwell & Cinco De Mayo Street Fest in Nampa

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

CALDWELL FIRE PUSH-IN CEREMONY Caldwell Fire Department hosting a push-in ceremony for their Fire Station 8. This is the first in Caldwell Rural Fire District history to be staffed with full-time paid personnel. Previously, the station was operated by volunteers, but as of today it's ready to deliver timely and life safety services to the community. That ceremony's at 8 a.m. this morning.



ADAPTIVE EVENING AT ZOO BOISE Zoo Boise hosting an after-hours event designed for individuals with disabilities and their family and friends. Stations will focus on varying degrees of sensory input along with self-guided animal artifact exploration, and guided zoo tours. Everyone is welcome and registration is required.



CINCO DE MAYO STREET FESTIVAL IN NAMPA The City of Nampa getting an early start to the celebration hosting its 3rd annual Cinco De Mayo Street Festival. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Nampa, there will be a wide variety of family-friendly activities. Food, live music, and cultural activities all available to the community to enjoy.



