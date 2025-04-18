Today In Your Neighborhood: PBR at Ford Idaho Center and Movers For Moms kicks off

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

PBR AT FORD IDAHO CENTER Tonight at the Ford Idaho Center, Professional Bull Riding is in Nampa for the next two nights. It's all happening at Ford Idaho Center starting tonight at 7:45 p.m. and tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.



MOVERS FOR MOMS In honor of Mother's Day, Two Men and a Truck is partnering up with the Women's and Children's Alliance for their Movers For Moms campaign. The Boise moving company is working with local businesses to collect essential items for women staying at the WCA's shelters. You can help the cause and drop off donations today at your local Fred Meyer between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.



BOISE STATE SPRING GAME Boise State football is back with their 2025 spring game at Albertsons Stadium giving us a preview at next season's team. Bronco players will scrimmage each other at 1:30 p.m. with a post-game autograph session. The parking lot opens at 11 a.m. with Legend's Tailgate at 11:30 a.m. with prizes for the biggest Bronco fans. The event is free.



