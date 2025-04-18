Today In Your Neighborhood: PBR at Ford Idaho Center and Movers For Moms kicks off

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
PBR AT FORD IDAHO CENTER
- Tonight at the Ford Idaho Center, Professional Bull Riding is in Nampa for the next two nights.
- It's all happening at Ford Idaho Center starting tonight at 7:45 p.m. and tomorrow at 6:45 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale now.
MOVERS FOR MOMS
- In honor of Mother's Day, Two Men and a Truck is partnering up with the Women's and Children's Alliance for their Movers For Moms campaign.
- The Boise moving company is working with local businesses to collect essential items for women staying at the WCA's shelters.
- You can help the cause and drop off donations today at your local Fred Meyer between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
BOISE STATE SPRING GAME
- Boise State football is back with their 2025 spring game at Albertsons Stadium giving us a preview at next season's team.
- Bronco players will scrimmage each other at 1:30 p.m. with a post-game autograph session.
- The parking lot opens at 11 a.m. with Legend's Tailgate at 11:30 a.m. with prizes for the biggest Bronco fans.
- The event is free.