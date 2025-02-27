Today In Your Neighborhood: Overnight I-84 closure in Caldwell and West Boise YMCA pool to reopen

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- OVERNIGHT I-84 CLOSURE IN CALDWELL
- In Caldwell, eastbound I-84 will be closed overnight at the 10th Ave. interchange so crews can repair potholes.
- The closure will be tonight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and eastbound traffic will use the off and on ramps to detour around the closure.
- 'NAMPA IN BLOOM' KICK OFF EVENT
- Nampa residents could be eligible for thousands of dollars to upgrade landscaping.
- The program 'Nampa In Bloom' allows homeowners to qualify for up to $5,000 in rebates by replacing a portion of turf lawn with approved water-wise plants or by making efficiency upgrades to irrigation systems.
- The city is hosting a kickoff workshop tonight from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Nampa City Hall.
- BOISE CITY AQUATICS CENTER REOPENING
- And after a week and a half of being closed, the Boise City Aquatics Center is set to reopen today.
- As we reported, the pool had been closed for repairs since February 17th, but will now once again be available for the community to enjoy.