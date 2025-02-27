Today In Your Neighborhood: Overnight I-84 closure in Caldwell and West Boise YMCA pool to reopen

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

OVERNIGHT I-84 CLOSURE IN CALDWELL

In Caldwell, eastbound I-84 will be closed overnight at the 10th Ave. interchange so crews can repair potholes. The closure will be tonight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and eastbound traffic will use the off and on ramps to detour around the closure.



'NAMPA IN BLOOM' KICK OFF EVENT

Nampa residents could be eligible for thousands of dollars to upgrade landscaping. The program 'Nampa In Bloom' allows homeowners to qualify for up to $5,000 in rebates by replacing a portion of turf lawn with approved water-wise plants or by making efficiency upgrades to irrigation systems. The city is hosting a kickoff workshop tonight from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Nampa City Hall.



BOISE CITY AQUATICS CENTER REOPENING

And after a week and a half of being closed, the Boise City Aquatics Center is set to reopen today. As we reported, the pool had been closed for repairs since February 17th, but will now once again be available for the community to enjoy.



