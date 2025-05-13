Today In Your Neighborhood: New renewable gas facility in Boise & Full Moon Bike Ride

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
NEW RENEWABLE GAS FACILITY
- The Ada County Board of Commissioners hosting a ribbon cutting this afternoon for a renewable gas facility that will generate roughly $1 million a year for the county.
- According to a press release, the revenue generated will be used to offset future disposal fees for users of Ada County Landfill.
- That ribbon cutting set for 1 p.m. at the landfill.
BOISE FULL MOON BIKE RIDE
- If you see a group of cyclists howling at the moon tonight, don't be alarmed!
- It's the Boise Full Moon Bike Ride tonight and riders should meet at The Handlebar at 8 p.m. with the ride set to start at 9 p.m.
- It'll stretch over 1-2 miles long over flat terrain and all riders 21+ are welcome to join.
SALSA CLASSES AT THE FARM
- And if you're looking to improve your moves on the dance floor, Boise Latin Dance Training is hosting Salsa Classes at The Farm!
- Every Tuesday this month starting today will have lessons with beginners from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and more intermediate classes from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.