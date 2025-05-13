Today In Your Neighborhood: New renewable gas facility in Boise & Full Moon Bike Ride

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

NEW RENEWABLE GAS FACILITY The Ada County Board of Commissioners hosting a ribbon cutting this afternoon for a renewable gas facility that will generate roughly $1 million a year for the county. According to a press release, the revenue generated will be used to offset future disposal fees for users of Ada County Landfill. That ribbon cutting set for 1 p.m. at the landfill.

BOISE FULL MOON BIKE RIDE If you see a group of cyclists howling at the moon tonight, don't be alarmed! It's the Boise Full Moon Bike Ride tonight and riders should meet at The Handlebar at 8 p.m. with the ride set to start at 9 p.m. It'll stretch over 1-2 miles long over flat terrain and all riders 21+ are welcome to join.



SALSA CLASSES AT THE FARM And if you're looking to improve your moves on the dance floor, Boise Latin Dance Training is hosting Salsa Classes at The Farm! Every Tuesday this month starting today will have lessons with beginners from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and more intermediate classes from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Registration is available online now.

